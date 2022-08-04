이번 강좌에서는 단순한 수준을 넘어선 데이터셋 작업에 쓰일 보다 복잡한 개념에 대해 알아보겠습니다. 시각적인 부분과 데이터에 대한 이해가 어떤 연관성을 갖는지 알아보면서, 이 두 가지 개념이 데이터 스토리텔링에서 어떻게 작용하는지 살펴보겠습니다. 시각화 오류나 데이터 오류를 예방할 수 있는 주요 방법을 복습해 본 후에, S&P 500 섹터를 가지고 태블로에서 다변량 기술적 분석을 적용해 보겠습니다.
데이터 스토리텔링University of California, Irvine
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 9 hours to complete
Korean
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 9 hours to complete
Korean
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
다변량 시각화 기법
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
통계적 관계 및 분포
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
데이터를 이용한 스토리텔링
2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
윤리, 사기 및 오류
3 hours to complete
4 readings
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.