Julie Pai

Assistant Director of Technology Programs

    Julie Pai is a has over 10 years of experience working with technology education programs. Her background includes experience in biology and clinical research which started her journey with statistical analysis and into data analysis. She works with industry professionals to create, launch, and manage programs and courses in the technology space including courses in Data Science, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing and Machine and Deep Learning. She has experience working in Tableau, SQL, mySQL, Python, Spark, Hive, and Scala.

    Data Visualization Best Practices

    Dashboarding and Deployment

    Predictive Modeling, Model Fitting, and Regression Analysis

    Data Storytelling

    Natural Language Processing and Capstone Assignment

    Intro to Analytic Thinking, Data Science, and Data Mining

    Cluster Analysis, Association Mining, and Model Evaluation

