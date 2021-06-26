About this Course

2,562 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Data Science Fundamentals Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The application of predictive modeling to professional and academic work

  • Applications of classification analysis: decision trees

  • Applications of regression analysis (linear and logistic)

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Data Science Fundamentals Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Predictive Modeling

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Data Dimensionality and Classification Analysis

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Model Fitting

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Regression Analysis

2 hours to complete
2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PREDICTIVE MODELING, MODEL FITTING, AND REGRESSION ANALYSIS

View all reviews

About the Data Science Fundamentals Specialization

Data Science Fundamentals

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder