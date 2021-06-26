Welcome to Predictive Modeling, Model Fitting, and Regression Analysis. In this course, we will explore different approaches in predictive modeling, and discuss how a model can be either supervised or unsupervised. We will review how a model can be fitted, trained and scored to apply to both historical and future data in an effort to address business objectives. Finally, this course includes a hands-on activity to develop a linear regression model.
The application of predictive modeling to professional and academic work
Applications of classification analysis: decision trees
Applications of regression analysis (linear and logistic)
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Predictive Modeling
Welcome to Module 1, Predictive Modeling. In this module we will begin with a comparison of predictive and descriptive analytics, and discuss what can be learned from both. We will also discuss supervised and unsupervised modeling, two foundational models in analytics and machine learning.
Data Dimensionality and Classification Analysis
Welcome to Module 2, Data Dimensionality and Classification Analysis. In this module we will explore how data can be classified and how decision trees can be leveraged as a fast, easy to use a model that is easy to interpret, explain, and visualize.
Model Fitting
Welcome to Module 3, Model Fitting. In this module we will explore the concept of model fitting and how creating a generalized model that is able to fit both historical and future data is the ultimate goal. We will also review how a model can be trained or scored to apply to new and unlabeled data.
Regression Analysis
Welcome to Module 4, Regression Analysis. In this module we will begin with an explanation of regression analytics, a popular technique used by data science professionals to make predictions. We will also discuss how achieving model fit is not a guarantee that a model can help solve a business problem, and how even a good model can sometimes lead to unactionable outcomes.
Thank you Very Much I learn a lot of Thing with all kinds of Predative Modeling that I can use.
good course to understand the fundamentals of predictive analysis
course content is very concise and easy to understand
This specialization demystifies data science and familiarizes learners with key data science skills, techniques, and concepts. The course begins with foundational concepts such as analytics taxonomy, the Cross-Industry Standard Process for Data Mining, and data diagnostics, and then moves on to compare data science with classical statistical techniques. The course also provides an overview of the most common techniques used in data science, including data analysis, statistical modeling, data engineering, manipulation of data at scale (big data), algorithms for data mining, data quality, remediation and consistency operations.
