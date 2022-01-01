About this Specialization

This specialization demystifies data science and familiarizes learners with key data science skills, techniques, and concepts. The course begins with foundational concepts such as analytics taxonomy, the Cross-Industry Standard Process for Data Mining, and data diagnostics, and then moves on to compare data science with classical statistical techniques. The course also provides an overview of the most common techniques used in data science, including data analysis, statistical modeling, data engineering, manipulation of data at scale (big data), algorithms for data mining, data quality, remediation and consistency operations.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1
Intro to Analytic Thinking, Data Science, and Data Mining

Course 2
Predictive Modeling, Model Fitting, and Regression Analysis

Course 3
Cluster Analysis, Association Mining, and Model Evaluation

Course 4
Natural Language Processing and Capstone Assignment

University of California, Irvine

