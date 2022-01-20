By Charl d P•
Jan 20, 2022
Information very thin and there are annoying mistakes.
By DIVISHA A•
Apr 21, 2021
good course for beginners
By Noaman A•
Jan 28, 2022
good course to understand the fundamentals of predictive analysis
By EJ N•
Dec 11, 2021
To be honest, I got this course because I have Plus membership which is unlimited. It does explain very basic concept of modeling/classification but It's very very basic level that you can easily find on google. course is extremely short and not very beneficial to invest money.
By Christian P D H•
Jun 27, 2021
Thank you Very Much I learn a lot of Thing with all kinds of Predative Modeling that I can use.
By Mahesh S A•
Jan 12, 2022
course content is very concise and easy to understand
By soe m•
Apr 11, 2022
good