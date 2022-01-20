Chevron Left
Back to Predictive Modeling, Model Fitting, and Regression Analysis

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Predictive Modeling, Model Fitting, and Regression Analysis by University of California, Irvine

4.3
stars
36 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Predictive Modeling, Model Fitting, and Regression Analysis. In this course, we will explore different approaches in predictive modeling, and discuss how a model can be either supervised or unsupervised. We will review how a model can be fitted, trained and scored to apply to both historical and future data in an effort to address business objectives. Finally, this course includes a hands-on activity to develop a linear regression model....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Predictive Modeling, Model Fitting, and Regression Analysis

By Charl d P

Jan 20, 2022

Information very thin and there are annoying mistakes.

By DIVISHA A

Apr 21, 2021

good course for beginners

By Noaman A

Jan 28, 2022

good course to understand the fundamentals of predictive analysis

By EJ N

Dec 11, 2021

To be honest, I got this course because I have Plus membership which is unlimited. It does explain very basic concept of modeling/classification but It's very very basic level that you can easily find on google. course is extremely short and not very beneficial to invest money.

By Christian P D H

Jun 27, 2021

Thank you Very Much I learn a lot of Thing with all kinds of Predative Modeling that I can use.

By Mahesh S A

Jan 12, 2022

course content is very concise and easy to understand

By soe m

Apr 11, 2022

good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder