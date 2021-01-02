Welcome to Introduction to Analytic Thinking, Data Science, and Data Mining. In this course, we will begin with an exploration of the field and profession of data science with a focus on the skills and ethical considerations required when working with data. We will review the types of business problems data science can solve and discuss the application of the CRISP-DM process to data mining efforts. A brief overview of Descriptive, Predictive, and Prescriptive Analytics will be provided, and we will conclude the course with an exploratory activity to learn more about the tools and resources you might find in a data science toolkit.
The knowledge and skills needed to work in the data science profession
How data science is used to solve business problems
The benefits of using the cross-industry standard process for data mining (CRISP-DM)
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Data Science: The Field and Profession
Welcome to Module 1, Data Science: The Field and Profession. In this module, we will review data science as a field and explore the concepts of small and big data. We will also survey the skills of successful data scientists and discuss the types of business problems data scientists might be asked to solve in the near future.
Data Science in Business
Welcome to Module 2, Data Science in Business. In this module, we will take a closer look at the applications of data science in a business environment and discuss ethical considerations to keep in mind when working with data.
Data Mining and an Overview of Data Analytics
Welcome to Module 3, Data Mining and an Overview of Data Analytics. In this module we will begin with an explanation of CRISP-DM, a cross-industry standard process for data mining. We will also provide an introduction to descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics.
Solving Problems with Data Science
Welcome to Module 4, Solving Problems with Data Science. In this last module of the course we will explore some real-world applications of data science solutions and take a closer look at the types of tools and programs you might expect to see in a data science toolkit.
About the Data Science Fundamentals Specialization
This specialization demystifies data science and familiarizes learners with key data science skills, techniques, and concepts. The course begins with foundational concepts such as analytics taxonomy, the Cross-Industry Standard Process for Data Mining, and data diagnostics, and then moves on to compare data science with classical statistical techniques. The course also provides an overview of the most common techniques used in data science, including data analysis, statistical modeling, data engineering, manipulation of data at scale (big data), algorithms for data mining, data quality, remediation and consistency operations.
