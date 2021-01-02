About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Data Science Fundamentals Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The knowledge and skills needed to work in the data science profession

  • How data science is used to solve business problems

  • The benefits of using the cross-industry standard process for data mining (CRISP-DM)

Skills you will gain

  • Environmental Data Analysis
  • Data Documentation
  • Geophysical Data
  • Data Mining
Course 1 of 4 in the
Data Science Fundamentals Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Data Science: The Field and Profession

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Data Science in Business

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Data Mining and an Overview of Data Analytics

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Solving Problems with Data Science

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Data Science Fundamentals Specialization

Data Science Fundamentals

