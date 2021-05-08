About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

13%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain what Data Analytics is and the key steps in the Data Analytics process. 

  • Differentiate between different data roles such as Data Engineer, Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Business Analyst, and Business Intelligence Analyst.

  • Describe the different types of data structures, file formats, sources of data, and data repositories. 

  • Identify key elements in the Data Analytics process by analyzing a business case study and its data set. 

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Spreadsheet
  • Data Analysis
  • Microsoft Excel

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What is Data Analytics

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Data Ecosystem

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 67 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Gathering and Wrangling Data

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Mining & Visualizing Data and Communicating Results

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

