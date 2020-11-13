XD
Aug 11, 2021
Very good course, giving beginners an overview of various aspects of data analysis, as well as having data analysts share their experiences, which is a great way for learners to get to know the field.
BS
Oct 21, 2020
A great Introductory course by IBM and Coursera to start your career in Data analytics. Learned a lot from this course like what are the skills that are needed in order to become a good data analyst.
By Shell L•
Nov 12, 2020
Very informative course! I hope there could be more real-world examples in this course, which can make the concepts much easier to understand. When different types of softwares are mentioned, it would also be helpful to show demos rather than only explaining their pros and cons.
By Emily C•
Dec 20, 2020
This course is a lot of lectures and quizzes with just one hands-on assignment. This makes sense because the purpose of the course was to give an overview of data analytics. I'm hoping the next courses in the series will be more hands-on.
The instructors should consider revising or eliminating the section about women in data analytics in week 5. It was shocking to hear women in the field say that their male coworkers are visibly disappointed to find themselves working alongside women. To have that followed by advice that women learn to speak up and not "use their gender as a crutch" was extremely disappointing. It left me with the impression that the authors of this course are trying to actively keep women out of the profession. I'm sure that wasn't the intention, but the authors need to think about what purpose that video is serving.
By Usama T•
Nov 3, 2020
Best material so far, I found, for someone who is looking to pursue/transition a career in Data-Driven roles. This will give you a holistic view of the Data-Driven world as a beginner.
By bhupender s•
Oct 22, 2020
A great Introductory course by IBM and Coursera to start your career in Data analytics. Learned a lot from this course like what are the skills that are needed in order to become a good data analyst.
By Mayuresh B•
Nov 16, 2020
Course is really helped me understand the concept of Data Analytics. The viewer's points explained What, Why, and how Data Analytics. And the final assignment gives an exact idea about Data analysis.
By Alan P•
Jun 8, 2021
A course in mediocrity ... while I appreciate that the course is just an introductory course, there is a lot of material that is presented in a subjective imprecise manner with little or no references to Jeff Jonas' work in Big Data Analytics or the academic work that should be presented here as a stepping stone that leads up to the Big-Data Analytics that it should serve well. It appears that nobody has performed a technical editorial review of the transcripts for each video; there are far too many errors in the text and punctuation meaning that it actually does a poor or degrading service to students that do not speak English as their native language (they are seeing and learning errors that should be edited out). As for the Coursera methodology ... one should not expect much from this course ... . For example, multiple choice quiz/exam questions might be easy for lazy instructors and computer-bots to grade, but they are woefully inadequate to actually teach and confirm a student's aptitude and inherent understanding of any subject. While I will admit that the quiz questions are mostly simple or direct quotes from the material presented, it does little to confirm a student's in-depth knowledge or understanding. The concept of having assignments is fine but casting all care and assessment of a student's performance on these submissions to other students' peer reviews as the only means of grading and scoring student's work is a dereliction of duty and responsibility on the part of the instructors (who appear to be absent and uncaring). I equate taking this type of Coursera course to be like learning solely from the random members of the public ... one can only expect to achieve the level of proficiency that is already achieved by the members of the general public who are willing to take a course like this and that is fraught with all of their errors, opinions, and misunderstandings or limited abilities to understand the language or writing style of the student whose work they are reviewing. When encountering a mediocre reviewer that is full of the overly applied optimism and positivism, the reviewer becomes irrationally harsh in their review or irrationally generous ... the rubric from which they are supposed to be applying their peer review is far too random and far too unfair.
In academic studies, the neophyte deserves to be taught by the master. It is clear that this material has not been scrutinized, the Coursera methodology far too inadequate, and the material either not or poorly edited by a lay-person who is merely familiar with Data Analytics to the level of qualification of a novice. I am completely underwhelmed by this as an introductory course on Data Analytics. I'm very suspect and doubtful that this will suffice for training of members of my organization.
A word to the wise is sufficient; Coursera, you need to step up your game and teach to achieve academic standards that can achieve accreditation. Otherwise, back off and share good information in the concept of training; stop attempting to masquerade as education.
By Hector A•
Mar 13, 2021
Great general and broad information on data analytics. Gives good ideas and examples of career paths that can be followed. I especially liked how it ranked the various careers and specializations.
By James N•
Sep 21, 2020
Fantastic introduction.
-1 star for my peer-graded experience. I took my time to write out well though out answers instead of copy-pasting from the guide, like the individual I graded (answers in my own words should have been OK). Whoever peer-graded me either did not bother to read my answers or the instructions where it said your own words are OK and rendered me 1/7 points. I found this infuriating. If my Coursera experience continues like this I will likely not recommend or return.
By Samsonova A•
Nov 4, 2020
I took five courses in the Data Analyst specialization by IBM, all of which I liked very much, they were really useful. This one i decided to take coz i wanted to get a specialization certificate. From this course I expected some general idea of what I would do in the future. The first week gives this idea, motivates a student and overall is very interesting! But the rest... Honestly, this is the most boring course I've ever taken on Coursera. Useful information is contained in highlights and videos with opinions, everything else can be cut 2-3 times. But all in all i liked it. Students will be even more excited about what is coming next :)
By DongWook K•
May 26, 2021
Managed to learn the basics of data analytics. Showed me possibilities of what data analysis can do. Very comprehensive and concise course for those who want to start learning about data in general
By 杜萱•
Aug 12, 2021
Very good course, giving beginners an overview of various aspects of data analysis, as well as having data analysts share their experiences, which is a great way for learners to get to know the field.
By christine p•
Oct 3, 2020
This course is very informative and easy to understand especially for learners who has no formal background with I.T. or computer. I enjoyed this course very much! Highly-recommended!
By Waddah A•
Oct 25, 2020
very useful information,it gave me a foundational base in data analysis and analytics and now I have a clear overview of this career and the possible options
By Wong M W•
Oct 8, 2020
This course help me to understand what is data analytics and its job functions... great course
By olagunju O k•
Sep 18, 2020
highly organised and impactful, thank you for giving me the lift in my career
By Chayan B•
May 4, 2021
It's a excellent course which can give clear concept about Data Analytics. The course is very motivational and may be best course for who are beginner in this sector.
By Louie D•
Sep 29, 2020
It is a very informative course for a beginner and anyone who want to look into a career transition to data analytics.
By Talitha F R•
Sep 28, 2020
It's a great course for me as a beginner that gives me good understanding about data analytics
By Uday K M•
Sep 20, 2020
Very detailed Intro of all the contents.
By Boo J•
Feb 23, 2021
Too much information and definitions which are really hard to remember at later point.
By Peter O•
Oct 6, 2020
I was a tad bit worried that this class would be too similar to the SQL for Data Analytics Certificate I had just completed on EdX because it was also through IBM Developer Program and even had the same instruction. I felt that, SQL for Data Analytics, class lacked a lot of supplemental information required to make it a great class. Introduction to Data Analytics was not missing everything. It was a very thorough course that cemented my desire to become a data professional.
By Hemendra G•
Dec 30, 2020
Excellent course. it gives a detailed info about data analytics field, so you can decide if data is something you want to learn more.
My only suggestion for Cousera team will be, it would be great if peer review of assignment grades can be explained. By that i mean if you want more info about your grades or do not agree with the grades, Coursera can do a check.
By Jeremiah Z•
Mar 10, 2022
This is an insightful and educative pathway for me to become a data analyst as it stands. Great thanks to both IBM and our promising Coursera for this opportunity.
I see this course as excellent
By Kate M•
Mar 2, 2021
So informative and well-presented. It's almost like this program was done by people who have extensive skills in conveying knowledge in an easy-to-understand format. I loved this course!
By Pulkeet G•
Nov 18, 2020
Great course to gain an overview of the Data professional domain and various opportunities in it. Starts from the very basic of what the role of a Data Analyst is and goes in reasonable depths of the various roles and responsibilities of being a Data Analyst.
Concepts have been wonderfully presented with examples on every topic and viewpoints by Industry experts and professionals are included at the end of every concept to give better insights on its relevance and importance.