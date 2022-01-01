About this Specialization

4,531 recent views
This Specialization was designed to combine the most current business research in digital transformation and strategy with the most up-to-date technical knowledge of the technologies that are changing how we work and do business to enable you to advance your career. By the end of this Specialization, you will have an understanding of the three technologies impacting all businesses: artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data science. You will also be able to develop or advance a digital transformation strategy for your own business using these technologies. This specialization will help managers understand technology and technical workers to understand strategy, and is ideal for anyone who wants to be able to help lead projects in digital transformation and technical and business strategy.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 6 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

The Strategist's Challenge

4.9
stars
14 ratings
1 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Introduction to Data Analytics

4.8
stars
6,323 ratings
1,353 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI)

4.7
stars
9,155 ratings
1,971 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Introduction to Cloud Computing

4.7
stars
1,961 ratings
460 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Virginia Darden School Foundation

Placeholder

IBM

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder