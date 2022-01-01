- Data Science
- Digital transformation
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Business Strategy
- Cloud Computing
- strategy
- Swot Analysis
- Value Proposition
- Competitiveness
- Spreadsheet
- Data Analysis
- Microsoft Excel
IBM & Darden Digital Strategy Specialization
Get ahead with key business and technical skills. Understand how current technologies are changing industry and create strategy to transform your business
Offered By
What you will learn
Understand the value of data and how the rapid growth of technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing are transforming business.
Develop your ability to think strategically, analyze the competitive environment, and recommend firm positioning and value creation
Explain what Data Analytics is and the key steps in the Data Analytics process.
Differentiate between different data roles such as Data Engineer, Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Business Analyst, and Business Intelligence Analyst.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This Specialization was designed to combine the most current business research in digital transformation and strategy with the most up-to-date technical knowledge of the technologies that are changing how we work and do business to enable you to advance your career. By the end of this Specialization, you will have an understanding of the three technologies impacting all businesses: artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data science. You will also be able to develop or advance a digital transformation strategy for your own business using these technologies. This specialization will help managers understand technology and technical workers to understand strategy, and is ideal for anyone who wants to be able to help lead projects in digital transformation and technical and business strategy.
Interest and experience in technology or business strategy is suggested, but not required.
Interest and experience in technology or business strategy is suggested, but not required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
The Strategist's Challenge
In this course, you will develop your ability to think strategically, analyze the competitive environment, and recommend firm positioning and value creation. We will explore the underlying theory and frameworks that provide the foundations of a successful business strategy and provide the tools you need to understand that strategy including SWOT, Competitor, Environmental, Five Forces, and Capabilities Analyses.
Introduction to Data Analytics
This course presents a gentle introduction into the concepts of data analysis, the role of a Data Analyst, and the tools that are used to perform daily functions. You will gain an understanding of the data ecosystem and the fundamentals of data analysis, such as data gathering or data mining. You will then learn the soft skills that are required to effectively communicate your data to stakeholders, and how mastering these skills can give you the option to become a data driven decision maker.
Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI)
In this course you will learn what Artificial Intelligence (AI) is, explore use cases and applications of AI, understand AI concepts and terms like machine learning, deep learning and neural networks. You will be exposed to various issues and concerns surrounding AI such as ethics and bias, & jobs, and get advice from experts about learning and starting a career in AI. You will also demonstrate AI in action with a mini project.
Introduction to Cloud Computing
This course introduces you to the core concepts of cloud computing. You gain the foundational knowledge required for understanding cloud computing from a business perspective as also for becoming a cloud practitioner. You understand the definition and essential characteristics of cloud computing, its history, the business case for cloud computing, and emerging technology usecases enabled by cloud. We introduce you to some of the prominent service providers of our times (e.g. AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, etc.) the services they offer, and look at some case studies of cloud computing across industry verticals.
Instructors
Rajkumar VenkatesanRonald Trzcinski Professor of Business Administration
Offered by
University of Virginia Darden School Foundation
The Darden School Foundation is an independent, nonprofit, tax-exempt corporation that supports the Darden School of Business at The University of Virginia and its academic mission by offering Darden's top-ranked Executive Education programs, and the UVA Inn at Darden Conference and Event Center.
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.