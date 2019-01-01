I am, Raj Venkatesan, a Professor of Business Administration at the Darden Business School at the University of Virginia. I conduct research, teach, and consult at the intersection of AI, digital strategy, marketing, and analytics. I have published two books, Cutting Edge Marketing Analytics and AI Marketing Canvas in 2021, 65 business analytics case studies, and 35 peer reviewed journal articles. I engage with MBA, and corporate executive students worldwide through a variety of courses including marketing analytics, digital marketing, customer centricity, AI in Marketing, and digital transformation. I developed the innovative MBA/MSDS dual degree program at the University of Virginia, and the popular one-week tech immersion course in San Francisco. I am also the Academic Director for the, AI Initiative at the University of Virginia and the Master of Science in Business Analytics degree. I have consulted with large enterprises and startups in the technology, retailing, media, industrial goods, financial services, and life sciences industries. In my consulting, I am often recruited to solve strategic business challenges through innovative applications of analytics. I have developed the tools, marketing analytics canvas published by Sloan Management Review, and the AI Marketing Canvas published by Stanford University Press, that help strategic marketers and analytics groups better collaborate to identify and solve critical issues for business growth.