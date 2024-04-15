University of Virginia Darden School Foundation
Advertising in the Age of Generative AI
University of Virginia Darden School Foundation

Advertising in the Age of Generative AI

This course is part of Generative AI in Marketing Specialization

Taught in English

Rajkumar Venkatesan

Instructor: Rajkumar Venkatesan

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 hour (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • You will learn how to create a brand essence statement for brand awareness.

  • You will learn how to create a logo for a brand using Generative AI.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

1 assignment

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 hour (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Generative AI in Marketing Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

Welcome to the Advertising in the Age of AI module! Advertising and creating a strong brand identity is critical and essential for any marketing organization in the face of competition. A strong brand is the core identity that creates an impactful, lasting impression, and a connection with customers that resonates with their needs, wants, and beliefs. In this module, we’ll focus on Vibe Kayak's and how you will use Vibe Kayak's as a brand for generating a logo to understand the impact that logos have on on a brands value and proposition.

What's included

1 video5 readings1 discussion prompt

Welcome to the Advertising in the Age of AI: Logo Generation module! Logos are an extremely valuable and essential to marketing and customer service for brand recognition, awareness, and differentiation. A consistent and memorable logo creates a sense of familiarity and comfortability for customers, that helps build trust and credibility in marketing organizations. In this module, you will participate in a brand exercise where you will formulate a brand essence statement for Vibe Kayak's to create a clear and compelling representation of its brand. Finally, in this module, you will practice how to generate a logo from the brand essence statement for Vibe Kayak's, and learn the appropriate considerations in using Generative AI for creating content as part of an organizations marketing strategy.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Rajkumar Venkatesan
15 Courses367,106 learners

Offered by

University of Virginia Darden School Foundation

Recommended if you're interested in Marketing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Marketing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions