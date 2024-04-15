The Advertising in the Age of Generative AI course provides you with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to build and maintain a clear and strong brand that is distinguishable from the competition and builds customer loyalty, familiarity, and comfortability. This course will allow for you to appropriately practice using Generative AI to generate compelling and effective logos as part of a brand strategy. This course is ideal for marketing professionals looking to create and establish a strong brand identity for their organization and want to gain valuable insights on how Generative AI is used in brand awareness and logo generation.
Advertising in the Age of Generative AI
This course is part of Generative AI in Marketing Specialization
Taught in English
You will learn how to create a brand essence statement for brand awareness.
You will learn how to create a logo for a brand using Generative AI.
April 2024
1 assignment
There are 2 modules in this course
Welcome to the Advertising in the Age of AI module! Advertising and creating a strong brand identity is critical and essential for any marketing organization in the face of competition. A strong brand is the core identity that creates an impactful, lasting impression, and a connection with customers that resonates with their needs, wants, and beliefs. In this module, we’ll focus on Vibe Kayak's and how you will use Vibe Kayak's as a brand for generating a logo to understand the impact that logos have on on a brands value and proposition.
1 video5 readings1 discussion prompt
Welcome to the Advertising in the Age of AI: Logo Generation module! Logos are an extremely valuable and essential to marketing and customer service for brand recognition, awareness, and differentiation. A consistent and memorable logo creates a sense of familiarity and comfortability for customers, that helps build trust and credibility in marketing organizations. In this module, you will participate in a brand exercise where you will formulate a brand essence statement for Vibe Kayak's to create a clear and compelling representation of its brand. Finally, in this module, you will practice how to generate a logo from the brand essence statement for Vibe Kayak's, and learn the appropriate considerations in using Generative AI for creating content as part of an organizations marketing strategy.
1 video1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt
