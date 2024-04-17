University of Virginia Darden School Foundation
Generative AI in Marketing Specialization
University of Virginia Darden School Foundation

Generative AI in Marketing Specialization

Enhance marketing creativity using Generative AI. Discover how Generative AI can impact and transform your marketing organization.

Taught in English

Rajkumar Venkatesan

Instructor: Rajkumar Venkatesan

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • You will use the fundamentals of Generative AI to practice creating logos marketing content and services.

  • You will learn how to review and deploy a chatbot for marketing and customer service.

  • You will learn how to implement an AI Marketing strategy and how to navigate the various strategic internal and external considerations.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

April 2024

Specialization - 4 course series

Content Marketing Using Generative AI

Course 11 hour

What you'll learn

  • You will learn the basic principles and frameworks of Generative AI in marketing.

  • You will learn how to effectively "listen" to customer insights through practice by promoting a brand online.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Generative AI,
Category: Large Language Models.
Category: Customer Insights.
Category: Generative AI Fundamentals,
Category: Digital Marketing.

Advertising in the Age of Generative AI

Course 21 hour

What you'll learn

  • You will learn how to create a brand essence statement for brand awareness.

  • You will learn how to create a logo for a brand using Generative AI.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Ad Campaigns

Customer Service in the Age of Generative AI

Course 350 minutes

What you'll learn

  • You will learn how to evaluate and enhance a chatbot’s performance for marketing and customer service.

  • You will learn how to customize Generative AI for customer support and customer engagement.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Custom GPT's
Category: Personalized Marketing,
Category: Chatbots,

Building Generative AI Capabilities

Course 43 hours

What you'll learn

  • You will learn the key strategic considerations of change management and ethics in Generative AI.

  • You will learn how to create a customer journey map.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Customer Journeys
Category: AI Marketing
Category: Ethics and Privacy

Instructor

Rajkumar Venkatesan
15 Courses367,553 learners

Offered by

University of Virginia Darden School Foundation

Placeholder

