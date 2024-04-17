Marketing is an important application of Generative AI to create personalized and targeted marketing campaigns to stay ahead of the competition. Customers expect more personalized and engaging experiences from brands. This specialization introduces the building blocks of Generative AI and how Generative AI frameworks, applications, and considerations are essential to create and sustain an effective AI marketing solution. This specialization is ideal for marketing professionals who want to learn the basic Generative AI principles and use Generative AI to increase productivity for marketing services within their organization.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will participate in a consumers insights exercise to explore a specific consumer sentiment for a brand online that will provide a basic understanding of how to use Generative AI tools to create marketing content. Learners will participate in a brand exercise to develop a brand essence statement and generate a logo using Generative AI tools to practice how to use Generative AI appropriately for creative content. Learners will assess customized customer service chatbots and explain the preferred methods and strategic considerations to create a chatbot for marketing and customer services.