AI is everywhere! By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence, businesses and marketers have amazing growth potential, and the opportunities to enhance marketing with AI are always expanding. But how can businesses use AI tools to drive their success and gain sustainable competitive advantages? What are the challenges faced by businesses as they implement AI into their marketing strategies?
Artificial Intelligence in MarketingUniversity of Virginia
About this Course
No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.
What you will learn
How to use data-driven AI to improve customer engagement
How to develop networked business models and leverage network effects
How to build a sustainable competitive advantage from data gathered on digital platforms
How to use algorithms, networks, and data to create AI Relationship Moments that are personalized to individual customers
Skills you will gain
- Business Model
- Digital Marketing
- Network Effects
- Marketing Strategy
- Customer Engagement
No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.
Offered by
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What Is AI?
Welcome to our course! We'll begin with an introduction to AI (artificial intelligence), where we'll define the term and explore the history of the technology. Then we'll dive into machine learning and deep learning, and see how algorithms are used to create effective AI such as Google Images and IBM’s Watson, the machine that was able to defeat human opponents on Jeopardy!
Networks and Network Effects
Can you imagine an autonomous self-driving Ford F150 truck? This week we'll explore the future of vehicles that will use AI to take on the open road and look at how preconceptions about brands and driverless cars may prove incorrect as the industry moves into the future. We'll also see how networks and network effects work to create AI capable of one day crossing the "Uncanny Valley" in the autonomous vehicle market.
Data-Driven AI
As businesses become more successful, they also become a more attractive target for competitors. But data-driven AI can provide a crucial edge. This week we'll explore how businesses use data to build a sustainable competitive advantage in their industries. We'll look at the fierce competition in the world of video streaming and explore how Disney+ seeks to overtake Netflix as the dominant streaming platform.
AI Relationship Moments
We've been introduced to the three forces that enable AI in marketing - algorithms, networks, and data - but how do they come together to give marketers a competitive advantage? This week we'll see how the three forces combine to form AI Relationship Moments that can drive effective AI marketing strategies. To illustrate this, we'll explore the innovations that have enabled the Washington Post to compete with the New York Times in the digital space. Patrick Cullen, senior director of Zeus technology at the Washington Post, will join Raj to discuss how these innovations have helped position the newspaper for an AI future.
Reviews
- 5 stars70.45%
- 4 stars19.31%
- 3 stars6.81%
- 2 stars1.13%
- 1 star2.27%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MARKETING
Very interesting course , learned about machine learning , AI & Data in marketing . Practical examples analyzed .
I learned a lot about AI in marketing. Raj was great instructor.
Amazing content and superb delivery by Raj. This was my introductory course in AI and all the concepts were explained really well by Raj in easy to understand language. Thank you !
It was a great course but if you want to learn more then i suggest to do a specialization rather than a single course.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.