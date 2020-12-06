About this Course

10,872 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to use data-driven AI to improve customer engagement

  • How to develop networked business models and leverage network effects

  • How to build a sustainable competitive advantage from data gathered on digital platforms

  • How to use algorithms, networks, and data to create AI Relationship Moments that are personalized to individual customers

Skills you will gain

  • Business Model
  • Digital Marketing
  • Network Effects
  • Marketing Strategy
  • Customer Engagement
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What Is AI?

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Networks and Network Effects

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Data-Driven AI

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

AI Relationship Moments

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 42 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MARKETING

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder