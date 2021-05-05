Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Artificial Intelligence in Marketing by University of Virginia

4.5
stars
87 ratings
28 reviews

About the Course

AI is everywhere! By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence, businesses and marketers have amazing growth potential, and the opportunities to enhance marketing with AI are always expanding. But how can businesses use AI tools to drive their success and gain sustainable competitive advantages? What are the challenges faced by businesses as they implement AI into their marketing strategies? In this course, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, and delivered by Professor of Business Administration Raj Venkatesan, you will explore an important frontier of digital transformation in marketing. You will examine three key forces that enable AI in marketing strategies - Algorithms, Networks, and Data - and gain a deeper understanding of how businesses in a wide variety of industries can get the most out of this exciting technology. You will see real world examples of successful companies like Ford, Netflix, and the Washington Post using AI to take on the competition in new and creative ways, and hear from experts about how AI is shaping the present and the future in their respective industries. You can learn more about Raj by following his posts on Twitter (@rajkumarvenk) and on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/education-marketing....

Top reviews

HP

Jun 7, 2021

Amazing content and superb delivery by Raj. This was my introductory course in AI and all the concepts were explained really well by Raj in easy to understand language. Thank you !

AK

May 4, 2021

One of the best course for a person starting to understand the use of AI in marketing. Raj has explained concepts very well.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 28 Reviews for Artificial Intelligence in Marketing

By Abdul W K

May 4, 2021

One of the best course for a person starting to understand the use of AI in marketing. Raj has explained concepts very well.

By Abdullah K

May 12, 2021

I learned a lot about AI in marketing. Raj was great instructor.

By Durairaju K

Nov 7, 2020

Loved

By Aashish N

Mar 21, 2021

I have been in the marketing field for many years, yet the course introduced me to many new topics and frameworks in the modern digital world of Artificial Intelligence. AI is everywhere! By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence, businesses and marketers have amazing growth potential, and the opportunities to enhance marketing with AI are always expanding. The course helps in exploring the frontier of digital transformation in marketing and examining three key forces that enable AI in marketing strategies - Algorithms, Networks and Data - and gain deeper understanding of how businesses in a wide variety of industries can get the most out of this exciting technology. It helped in looking at real world examples of successful companies using AI to take on the competition in new and creative ways, and helped in gaining new perspectives hearing from experts about how AI is shaping the present and the future in their respective industries.

Thank you, Professor Rajkumar Venkatesan and the team at University of Virginia. Thank you Coursera for the great platform and course experience.

By Tejaswi P

May 2, 2021

The AI is altering the landscape of business in general and marketing in particular. This course gives comprehensive overview of the application of AI in marketing. The content is interesting and engaging with real life business case study and examples. A must for anyone interested in marketing.

By Shushrita M

Nov 8, 2021

a course worth giving your time., how ever the peer reviews take a hell amount of time which i do not find it releavant as there should be a team to review and clear it right away and wind up the course. there is no point in dragging it till the last day just for the reviews.

By Jacqueline K

Mar 17, 2021

i enjoyed the material offered in this. Most of it was new but I was encouraged to research more because everything I learned related to what I am accustomed to. I would encourage anyone to experience the journey. it's exciting!

By Hrishikesh P

Jun 8, 2021

Amazing content and superb delivery by Raj. This was my introductory course in AI and all the concepts were explained really well by Raj in easy to understand language. Thank you !

By Nandan C

Sep 7, 2021

It was a great course but if you want to learn more then i suggest to do a specialization rather than a single course.

By SIRISHA P U

Jul 7, 2021

it was gook i can get some knowledge thanks.

By Björn T

Dec 1, 2020

There is so much more to think about this. This Course is more for Marketeers and CEO's who are completly new to AI. I missed many concepts, i have learned during studieng much more ways to do better Marketing and AI.

By Motti G

Nov 19, 2021

This course is more about Artificial Intelligence AND Marketing than AI IN Marketing. I expected more.

By Adolfo I M

Sep 6, 2021

I was looking for something more techincal.

By Snigdha S

May 26, 2022

Perfect course for creating a strong base for understanding AI in Mkting.

By Gadafa F G

Apr 14, 2022

it was a very interesting class!

thank you

By Zhang W

Dec 19, 2021

clear concepts and operational procedures

By Mathis M

Jan 31, 2021

Interesting and well teached!

By Amir Z

Mar 17, 2021

Brilliant and enjoyable.

By Mugabo M

Nov 8, 2021

It is really helpful

By Suraj D

Sep 26, 2021

Very Insightful

By NSHIMYUMUREMYI I

Aug 1, 2021

​very helpful

By Baduruliyage K A

Jan 12, 2021

Great Course

By Aber H

Dec 9, 2020

good

By Bleriot O C

Dec 2, 2020

I like this course because I learned key concepts about Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, and algorithms to understand how to apply in the Marketing area in an easy and well-structured way so from now I can analyze the different information which comes from different sources.

By Foivos A T

Dec 7, 2020

Very interesting course , learned about machine learning , AI & Data in marketing . Practical examples analyzed .

