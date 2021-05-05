HP
Jun 7, 2021
Amazing content and superb delivery by Raj. This was my introductory course in AI and all the concepts were explained really well by Raj in easy to understand language. Thank you !
AK
May 4, 2021
One of the best course for a person starting to understand the use of AI in marketing. Raj has explained concepts very well.
By Abdul W K•
May 4, 2021
By Abdullah K•
May 12, 2021
I learned a lot about AI in marketing. Raj was great instructor.
By Durairaju K•
Nov 7, 2020
Loved
By Aashish N•
Mar 21, 2021
I have been in the marketing field for many years, yet the course introduced me to many new topics and frameworks in the modern digital world of Artificial Intelligence. AI is everywhere! By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence, businesses and marketers have amazing growth potential, and the opportunities to enhance marketing with AI are always expanding. The course helps in exploring the frontier of digital transformation in marketing and examining three key forces that enable AI in marketing strategies - Algorithms, Networks and Data - and gain deeper understanding of how businesses in a wide variety of industries can get the most out of this exciting technology. It helped in looking at real world examples of successful companies using AI to take on the competition in new and creative ways, and helped in gaining new perspectives hearing from experts about how AI is shaping the present and the future in their respective industries.
Thank you, Professor Rajkumar Venkatesan and the team at University of Virginia. Thank you Coursera for the great platform and course experience.
By Tejaswi P•
May 2, 2021
The AI is altering the landscape of business in general and marketing in particular. This course gives comprehensive overview of the application of AI in marketing. The content is interesting and engaging with real life business case study and examples. A must for anyone interested in marketing.
By Shushrita M•
Nov 8, 2021
a course worth giving your time., how ever the peer reviews take a hell amount of time which i do not find it releavant as there should be a team to review and clear it right away and wind up the course. there is no point in dragging it till the last day just for the reviews.
By Jacqueline K•
Mar 17, 2021
i enjoyed the material offered in this. Most of it was new but I was encouraged to research more because everything I learned related to what I am accustomed to. I would encourage anyone to experience the journey. it's exciting!
By Hrishikesh P•
Jun 8, 2021
By Nandan C•
Sep 7, 2021
It was a great course but if you want to learn more then i suggest to do a specialization rather than a single course.
By SIRISHA P U•
Jul 7, 2021
it was gook i can get some knowledge thanks.
By Björn T•
Dec 1, 2020
There is so much more to think about this. This Course is more for Marketeers and CEO's who are completly new to AI. I missed many concepts, i have learned during studieng much more ways to do better Marketing and AI.
By Motti G•
Nov 19, 2021
This course is more about Artificial Intelligence AND Marketing than AI IN Marketing. I expected more.
By Adolfo I M•
Sep 6, 2021
I was looking for something more techincal.
By Snigdha S•
May 26, 2022
Perfect course for creating a strong base for understanding AI in Mkting.
By Gadafa F G•
Apr 14, 2022
it was a very interesting class!
thank you
By Zhang W•
Dec 19, 2021
clear concepts and operational procedures
By Mathis M•
Jan 31, 2021
Interesting and well teached!
By Amir Z•
Mar 17, 2021
Brilliant and enjoyable.
By Mugabo M•
Nov 8, 2021
It is really helpful
By Suraj D•
Sep 26, 2021
Very Insightful
By NSHIMYUMUREMYI I•
Aug 1, 2021
very helpful
By Baduruliyage K A•
Jan 12, 2021
Great Course
By Aber H•
Dec 9, 2020
good
By Bleriot O C•
Dec 2, 2020
I like this course because I learned key concepts about Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, and algorithms to understand how to apply in the Marketing area in an easy and well-structured way so from now I can analyze the different information which comes from different sources.
By Foivos A T•
Dec 7, 2020
Very interesting course , learned about machine learning , AI & Data in marketing . Practical examples analyzed .