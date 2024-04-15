Content Marketing Using Generative AI

The Content Marketing in Generative AI course provides you with a foundational knowledge of digital marketing and how Generative AI continues to revolutionize the way marketing organizations effectively manage content. This course focuses on the developing and expanding the necessary skills and expertise for effective online brand promotion by leveraging customer insights to optimize marketing campaigns and understanding customer sentiments. This course is ideal for marketing professionals seeking to gain a basic understanding of digital marketing and Generative AI applications, and the necessary skills and knowledge to design a Generative AI marketing strategy in an organization.
You will learn the basic principles and frameworks of Generative AI in marketing.
You will learn how to effectively "listen" to customer insights through practice by promoting a brand online.
There are 2 modules in this course
Welcome to the Generative AI Applications module! Generative AI has changed the way we approach marketing and has become an increasingly important tool to create, deploy, and maintain content for marketing organizations. In this module, we will explore how Generative AI is transforming marketing and how real-world organizations and brands have adopted Generative AI using key strategies, metrics, data, and decision-making to stay ahead of the competition. In this module, we will focus on the shift from mass marketing to one-on-one personalized marketing and how data and algorithms are essential to personalizing customer engagement. Finally, in this module, we will explore the Large Language model (LLM) approach to generate natural language text and using potential completion words to curate language using Generative AI.
6 videos5 readings1 assignment
Welcome to the Content Marketing module! Customer insights are changing rapidly and unpredictability. With the abundance of information and data available to customers from digital and social channels, and technologies, customers are now even more connected and informed than ever before. In this module, you will participate in a customer insights exercise where you will learn how to effectively establish and promote a brand online by “listening” to what consumers are searching for, while identifying key trends, using Vibe Kayak's as your brand example. Finally, you will learn how to optimize a digital campaign strategy through paid ads and search engine optimization (SEO) for Vibe Kayak's.
2 videos1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt
