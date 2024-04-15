The Customer Service in the Age of Generative AI course provides you with the essential knowledge to use Generative AI to build and develop chatbots for customer engagement and customer support. In this course, you will learn how personalized chatbots are impactful and essential for customers and how the continuous need to evaluate and enhance chatbots to meet customer expectations and needs effectively. In this course, you will ,learn how chatbots can be leveraged to provide more targeted and customized messages to deliver more relevant and engaging information, support, and service to customers. This course is ideal for marketing professionals seeking to develop and enhance customer service and marketing using chatbots and Generative AI.
You will learn how to evaluate and enhance a chatbot’s performance for marketing and customer service.
You will learn how to customize Generative AI for customer support and customer engagement.
There are 2 modules in this course
Welcome to the Generative AI in Customer Service module! Generative AI has become an increasingly popular tool for marketing, customer support, and customer service. In this module, you will learn how to develop and establish a framework for chatbot technology, and how chatbots are an impactful component of Generative AI for customer engagement and customer support, as aided by an example of a chatbot from Vibe Kayak's. In this module, you will learn from the Vibe Kayak's custom GPT example on how to appropriately design and develop a custom GPT chatbot, and the continuous need to evaluate and enhance a chatbots performance. Finally, in this module, you will reflect on your experiences and interactions with custom GPT chatbots as a consumer.
1 video5 readings1 assignment
Welcome to the Generative AI in Customer Service: Chatbot Reflection module! Chatbots are important for marketing organizations to deliver more targeted and personalized marketing messages to support customers. Customers today expect a fast and customized response to their inquiries, questions, or concerns, and chatbots and help marketing organizations deliver more relevant and engaging information to customers. In this module, you will reflect on your experiences with custom GPT chatbots and articulate the best considerations and frameworks to develop a customized customer service chatbot that meets the needs of customers.
1 assignment1 discussion prompt
