University of Virginia Darden School Foundation
Customer Service in the Age of Generative AI
University of Virginia Darden School Foundation

Customer Service in the Age of Generative AI

This course is part of Generative AI in Marketing Specialization

Taught in English

Rajkumar Venkatesan

Instructor: Rajkumar Venkatesan

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 hour (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • You will learn how to evaluate and enhance a chatbot’s performance for marketing and customer service.

  • You will learn how to customize Generative AI for customer support and customer engagement.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

2 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 hour (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Generative AI in Marketing Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

Welcome to the Generative AI in Customer Service module! Generative AI has become an increasingly popular tool for marketing, customer support, and customer service. In this module, you will learn how to develop and establish a framework for chatbot technology, and how chatbots are an impactful component of Generative AI for customer engagement and customer support, as aided by an example of a chatbot from Vibe Kayak's. In this module, you will learn from the Vibe Kayak's custom GPT example on how to appropriately design and develop a custom GPT chatbot, and the continuous need to evaluate and enhance a chatbots performance. Finally, in this module, you will reflect on your experiences and interactions with custom GPT chatbots as a consumer.

What's included

1 video5 readings1 assignment

Welcome to the Generative AI in Customer Service: Chatbot Reflection module! Chatbots are important for marketing organizations to deliver more targeted and personalized marketing messages to support customers. Customers today expect a fast and customized response to their inquiries, questions, or concerns, and chatbots and help marketing organizations deliver more relevant and engaging information to customers. In this module, you will reflect on your experiences with custom GPT chatbots and articulate the best considerations and frameworks to develop a customized customer service chatbot that meets the needs of customers.

What's included

1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Rajkumar Venkatesan
15 Courses367,106 learners

Offered by

University of Virginia Darden School Foundation

Recommended if you're interested in Marketing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Marketing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions