Building Generative AI Capabilities
Building Generative AI Capabilities

Taught in English

Rajkumar Venkatesan

Instructor: Rajkumar Venkatesan

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

  • You will learn the key strategic considerations of change management and ethics in Generative AI.

  • You will learn how to create a customer journey map.

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to the Develop a Generative AI Capability module! Marketing organizations today continue to develop and use to AI as a competitive advantage. In this module, we will focus on how marketing organizations can develop successful AI capabilities, and how AI in practice, can evolve a marketing strategy. In this module, we'll also focus on how AI can transform marketing and business strategies to stay ahead of the competition. Finally, in this module, we'll focus on the five stages of the AI Marketing Canvas, which is a direct, actionable plan that marketing organizations can use to implement AI into marketing plans, and understand the broader implications of incorporating AI into marketing plans.

7 videos7 readings1 assignment

Welcome to the Strategic Considerations: Change Management module! Implementation of AI in marketing is as much about humans as it is about technology. In this module, we will explore the various stages in the AI development journey that requires intervention from leaders and organizations. Finally, in this module, we will explore frameworks used by successful managers to develop AI capabilities in their organizations and how change management can affect and enhance AI.

9 videos1 reading2 assignments2 discussion prompts

Welcome to the Strategic Considerations: Privacy and Ethics module! Generative AI has a tremendous potential to transform and impact marketing organizations and there are numerous ethical concerns and considerations when using Generative AI as a marketing strategy. In this module, we'll explore how international and national policies and regulations impact marketing and the use of AI. In this module, we’ll also learn how policies and regulations affect acquisition values of marketing organizations and the increasing importance of a customer-centric strategy has on marketing organizations. Finally, in this module, we'll understand how privacy regulations and polices and build and improve customer trust.

1 video1 assignment

Rajkumar Venkatesan
15 Courses367,106 learners

University of Virginia Darden School Foundation

