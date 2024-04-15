Building Generative AI Capabilities

The Building a Generative AI Capabilities course provides you with the holistic insights of AI in marketing and the impact of the internal and external strategic considerations of AI to support and sustain marketing strategies. You will learn how to successfully develop an AI strategy and roadmap for your organization using the AI Marketing Canvas and understand how the AI Marketing Canvas supports AI from a non-traditional data-based approach as a competitive advantage. You will also learn how key ethical considerations affects AI in marketing. This course is ideal for marketing professionals looking to stay ahead of the competition and develop or refine their AI strategy and roadmap for their marketing organization.
You will learn the key strategic considerations of change management and ethics in Generative AI.
You will learn how to create a customer journey map.
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to the Develop a Generative AI Capability module! Marketing organizations today continue to develop and use to AI as a competitive advantage. In this module, we will focus on how marketing organizations can develop successful AI capabilities, and how AI in practice, can evolve a marketing strategy. In this module, we'll also focus on how AI can transform marketing and business strategies to stay ahead of the competition. Finally, in this module, we'll focus on the five stages of the AI Marketing Canvas, which is a direct, actionable plan that marketing organizations can use to implement AI into marketing plans, and understand the broader implications of incorporating AI into marketing plans.
Welcome to the Strategic Considerations: Change Management module! Implementation of AI in marketing is as much about humans as it is about technology. In this module, we will explore the various stages in the AI development journey that requires intervention from leaders and organizations. Finally, in this module, we will explore frameworks used by successful managers to develop AI capabilities in their organizations and how change management can affect and enhance AI.
Welcome to the Strategic Considerations: Privacy and Ethics module! Generative AI has a tremendous potential to transform and impact marketing organizations and there are numerous ethical concerns and considerations when using Generative AI as a marketing strategy. In this module, we'll explore how international and national policies and regulations impact marketing and the use of AI. In this module, we’ll also learn how policies and regulations affect acquisition values of marketing organizations and the increasing importance of a customer-centric strategy has on marketing organizations. Finally, in this module, we'll understand how privacy regulations and polices and build and improve customer trust.
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.