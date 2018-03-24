About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to build and define a brand architecture and how to measure the impact of marketing efforts on brand value over time

  • How to measure customer lifetime value and use that information to evaluate strategic marketing alternatives

  • How to design basic experiments so that you can assess your marketing efforts and invest your marketing dollars most effectively

  • How to set up regressions, interpret outputs, explore confounding effects and biases, and distinguish between economic and statistical significance

Skills you will gain

  • Marketing Experiments
  • Customer Lifetime Value
  • Regression Analysis
  • Marketing Analytics
  • Brand Equity
University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Leveraging User Generated Content

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Metrics for Measuring Brand Assets

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 46 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Customer Lifetime Value

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Marketing Experiments

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 60 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

