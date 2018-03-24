Organizations large and small are inundated with data about consumer choices. But that wealth of information does not always translate into better decisions. Knowing how to interpret data is the challenge -- and marketers in particular are increasingly expected to use analytics to inform and justify their decisions.
Marketing AnalyticsUniversity of Virginia
About this Course
No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.
What you will learn
How to build and define a brand architecture and how to measure the impact of marketing efforts on brand value over time
How to measure customer lifetime value and use that information to evaluate strategic marketing alternatives
How to design basic experiments so that you can assess your marketing efforts and invest your marketing dollars most effectively
How to set up regressions, interpret outputs, explore confounding effects and biases, and distinguish between economic and statistical significance
Skills you will gain
- Marketing Experiments
- Customer Lifetime Value
- Regression Analysis
- Marketing Analytics
- Brand Equity
No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.
Offered by
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Leveraging User Generated Content
Welcome! We'll start with an overview of the marketing process and the transformational role of analytics. Then we'll walk through a case study. Ever heard of Airbnb? They're a powerhouse of the online community marketplace matching travelers to hosts. You'll see how they use analytics and the surprising results of their analyses.
Metrics for Measuring Brand Assets
Firms spend millions on branding for one reason: It allows them to charge more for their products and services. In this module, we'll explore this valuable, if intangible, asset. We'll discuss how to build and define a brand architecture and how to measure the impact of marketing efforts on brand value over time. By the end of this module, you'll be able to measure and track brand value. So let's get started!
Customer Lifetime Value
How valuable are your customers? That's a tough question that we'll show you how to answer in this module where we'll explore Customer Lifetime Value, or the future net value of a customer relationship. This forward-looking measure of the customer relationship helps you connect marketing strategies to future financial consequences and invest marketing dollars in the right place to maximize return over a customer's lifetime. By the end of this module, you will know how to measure customer lifetime value and evaluate strategic marketing alternatives based on whether they improve customer retention and lifetime value.
Marketing Experiments
Ever wonder how much you have to cut prices to drive the most sales? Or which advertisement copy is more effective in customer conversion? Do an experiment! Experiments allow you to understand the effectiveness of different marketing strategies and forecast expected ROI. This week, we'll explore how to design basic experiments so that you can assess your marketing efforts and invest your marketing dollars most effectively. We'll help you avoid a gap between your test results and field implementation, and explore how web experiments can be implemented cheaply and quickly. By the end of this module, you'll be able to design and conduct effective experiments that test your marketing campaigns--and then use the results to make future marketing decisions.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.14%
- 4 stars19.44%
- 3 stars2.79%
- 2 stars0.84%
- 1 star1.75%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MARKETING ANALYTICS
Thank you for teaching me this amazing course. I was scared at the beginning but then as sir explained it became easier and interesting. Thanks again for making this course so enlightening.
Great Balance of Theory and Practical Understanding. Considering there is a lot of data generated in this world, this course is great to learn on the uses of data obtained from Marketing process
I have learnt a lot. Thanks a Lot to Mr.Rajkumar Venkatesan. Very clear explanation on each and every concept. I have learnt how to apply in real time with the real time data. Great Learning.
A very good course. If you are a beginner, excellent knowledge gain. If you are a veteran, brilliant refreshing of important concepts and key market indicators. In short, a course worth doing.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.