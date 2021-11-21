About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
Meta Marketing Analytics
Beginner Level

Learners don't need marketing or data analysis experience, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How data and its measurement inform a marketing action

  • Basic principles of marketing

  • How data is collected and the regulations around its collection

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Marketing
  • Digital Marketing
Course 1 of 6 in the
Meta Marketing Analytics
Instructor

Offered by

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Importance of Analytics in Marketing

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Marketing Data Sources

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Marketing Measurement and Analytics Tools

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Data and Privacy

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MARKETING ANALYTICS FOUNDATION

About the Meta Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate

Meta Marketing Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

