This course lays the foundation of marketing analytics. You’ll learn the basic principles of marketing. You’ll learn the role analytics plays in digital marketing and how data is collected and managed for marketing. You will also learn basic privacy regulations that govern the online marketing space as well as common challenges when working with marketing data.
Learners don't need marketing or data analysis experience, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate.
How data and its measurement inform a marketing action
Basic principles of marketing
How data is collected and the regulations around its collection
- Data Analysis
- Marketing
- Digital Marketing
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
The Importance of Analytics in Marketing
This week you will learn the importance of data and analytics in marketing and how they inform marketing decisions. You’ll also be briefly introduced to basic marketing principles.
Marketing Data Sources
In week 2 you will gain an understanding of how data is collected and used in digital marketing. You will learn the difference between first, second and third party data and will get an overview of the Facebook pixel and its use.
Marketing Measurement and Analytics Tools
This week you will learn how spreadsheets are used to visualize and analyze data for marketing. You will be introduced to Google Analytics and Facebook Ads Manager and how these tools are used to provide data for marketers to analyze.
Data and Privacy
In the final week you will learn about the regulations around gathering and using online data and consumer’s rights.
So far so good. I have learned a great deal about Marketing Analytics in just a month at my own convinient time. Great content and easy to understand. Good Job!
I like that the videos and reading materials are short. However I am not sure how I feel about the forums since I can see that previous students are not actively participating.
The instructor is so articulate and super knowledgeable about marketing analytics concepts. Very interactive course and super insightful
The Marketing Analytics course was in-depth and touched on vital areas of conducting analytics on marketing efforts.
This six-course program is designed for anyone looking to gain in-demand technical skills to kickstart a career as a marketing analyst or better analyze their business. No experience necessary.
