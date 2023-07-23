Welcome to the Digital Marketing Analytics course! We live in an era of digital technology and most marketing activities are shifting to digital platforms. It is indispensable for businesses to proactively take action on their websites, social media, blogs, and other digital platforms and to carefully examine the intent and action data of the consumers. A careful examination of the consumer or prospective consumer’s digital activity can provide deep insights that can make a company create winning products and cement its leadership position in the markets.
Describe consumer journey, intent, and activity on your business website or landing pages.
Discuss the various digital marketing platforms, their nature, the business elements to create a digital marketing strategy, and various KPIs.
Explain Google Analytics, its importance and data insights that businesses can leverage upon, and how GA4 is different from Universal Analytics.
Analyze how to understand and fine-tune the brand image and market objectives from various KPIs.
There are 12 modules in this course
In this module, you will get a clear picture of a customer’s purchase journey in the digital environment and understand how digital environment businesses are operating. As more and more potential and actual customers are connected to social media platforms and spend a considerable amount of time on the internet, it is important to understand that reality; accordingly, you will be introduced to various digital marketing channels available for businesses. By the end of this module, you will be able to understand various functionalities of digital advertising platforms and create a digital marketing plan, as well as the legal and ethical issues that you need to keep in mind.
This module is designed to guide you through the process of planning a digital marketing program for your brand. It covers a range of important topics, including popular digital media marketing models used by professionals, the digital marketing planning process, essential skills required for a digital marketing manager, and ethical and legal considerations in digital marketing. By the end of this module, you will have a deeper understanding of how to create an effective digital marketing strategy and be equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to execute it successfully.
This module will help you to understand the various platforms through which businesses can create digital content, experiences, and touchpoints for potential and existing customers. Specifically, you will be able to understand the importance of paid and organic search results for businesses. You will be introduced to various types of display advertising.
This module will provide you with a comprehensive understanding of the different social media channels that can be utilized for digital marketing. You will learn about programmatic advertising and the various platforms that are available for scheduling digital marketing campaigns for your brand. Additionally, this module will address the challenges that digital marketers commonly face. For instance, you will explore topics such as viewability optimization and metrics to measure viewability, reasons for missing out on targeted reach, the impact of ad blockers on browsers, and ad frauds that may be used to sabotage a competitor’s advertising efforts. By the end of this module, you will have a solid grasp of the social media landscape and the tools available to help you overcome common digital marketing obstacles.
This module is designed to help you understand the significance of ranking on the first page of search engine results and the strategies you can use to achieve this, both organically and through advertising. Specifically, you will learn about search engine advertising on Google, including various ad auction models and factors that determine Ad Rank. Additionally, you will be introduced to the latest trends in search engine advertising, such as Google Smart Campaigns, tracking invalid clicks, and optimizing conversion rates. Moreover, this module will guide you on how to shift toward a more customer-centric advertising approach. By the end of this module, you will have a comprehensive understanding of how to effectively utilize search engine advertising to increase your website’s visibility, drive traffic, and generate sales.
In this module, you will gain an understanding of how search engines work and why they are important for businesses. You will learn about the various phases of search engine optimization (SEO) and how it can be a long-term digital marketing strategy for your brand. Additionally, you will acquire the skills to audit and identify areas of concern on your brand’s website that may be negatively affecting its performance on the search engine results page (SERP). By the end of this module, you will be able to implement effective SEO tactics to boost your website’s visibility and ultimately drive more traffic and sales to your business.
This module is designed to teach you about web analytics, providing you with the skills to analyze various types of data and create acquisition-attribution models. Additionally, you will learn how to interpret experiential, behavioral, and outcome analytics data and translate it into meaningful insights. Furthermore, this module will guide you on how to utilize the impact matrix to create an actionable marketing plan for your brand. By the end of this module, you will be equipped with the knowledge and skills to effectively use web analytics to track and measure your website’s performance, gain insights into your audience’s behavior, and make data-driven decisions to optimize your digital marketing strategy.
This module aims to introduce you to the latest advancements in digital marketing, including voice search, beacon technology, chatbots, and micro-moment marketing. You will learn how to leverage these technologies to attract modern tech-savvy customers and stay ahead of the competition. Specifically, you will gain knowledge of the latest trends in digital marketing, such as chatbots, virtual reality, and augmented reality. Additionally, this module will guide you on how to effectively use voice search, beacon technology, and micro-moment marketing to engage your target audience and drive conversions. By the end of this module, you will have a deep understanding of the latest technologies and trends in digital marketing and how to use them to your advantage to stay relevant in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.
