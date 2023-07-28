Understand the structure and techniques used in Machine Learning, Text Mining, and Decision Science for Marketing.
Explore the fascinating world of Machine Learning and its transformative applications in marketing.
Explain how analytics and decision science approaches for marketing can enhance the quality of marketing decision-making.
Foundation in digital marketing analytics to understand the consumer journey, intent, and activity on your business website.
Applied Learning Project
You will engage in hands-on activities and create a digital marketing plan and an Ad Campaign on Google Ads using KPIs to evaluate the performance of campaigns.
In the specialization courses, you will be able to perform tasks such as:
Use Google Analytics to get important data for marketing performance
Optimize the brand website for the Google search engine and use the latest technologies for digital marketing
Use text mining techniques for sentiment analysis and customer feedback analysis in marketing
Use Python programming language to analyze data for making marketing predictions