Learn Machine Learning Techniques in Marketing. This 5-course Specialization from Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) is for marketing professionals, and anyone interested in gaining greater knowledge of how to conceptualize effective marketing strategies and decisions using Machine Learning (ML) and Decision Science.

Taught in English

Ambica Ghai
Prof. Lalit Pankaj
Dr. Janardan Krishna Yadav

Instructors: Ambica Ghai

Specialization - 5 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
What you'll learn

  • You will create a digital marketing plan and an Ad Campaign on Google Ads using KPIs to evaluate the performance of campaigns.

  • You will use Google Analytics, Google search engine, Python programming language, and Anaconda Navigator to make informed marketing decisions.

  • You will also use text mining techniques for sentiment analysis and customer feedback analysis in marketing.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 5 course series

Supervised Learning and Its Applications in Marketing

Course 121 hours

What you'll learn

  • Apply Python as an effective tool for supervised learning techniques.

  • Develop and train supervised machine learning models for classification and regression tasks.

  • Interpret and analyze various applications of supervised learning in marketing.

  • Describe the deployment of machine learning models and the challenges encountered in the deployment.

Skills you'll gain

Google Analytics
Performance Indicator
Ad Campaigns on Google Ads
Digital marketing plan
Digital marketing techniques

Unsupervised Learning and Its Applications in Marketing

Course 221 hours

What you'll learn

  • Apply Python as an effective tool for implementing various algorithms.

  • Describe unsupervised learning and list its various algorithms.

  • List the various applications and promising areas for the application of unsupervised learning.

Skills you'll gain

Significance of text mining for marketing
Customer feedback analysis
Sentiment Analysis
Text mining techniques
clustering

Introduction to Decision Science for Marketing

Course 322 hours

What you'll learn

  • Demonstrate a solid understanding of the decision-making process through data analytics.

  • Visualize and imagine the application of data analytics techniques to real-world marketing problems.

  • Explain how marketing analytics and decision science approaches for marketing can enhance the quality of marketing decision-making.

Skills you'll gain

Decision Theory
Decision-Making
Marketing Analytics
Data analytics techniques

Text Mining for Marketing

Course 420 hours

What you'll learn

  • Comprehend what text mining is, what it accomplishes, and what use cases it can be put to in the marketing discipline.

  • Examine how theoretical issues are translated into practical applications in text mining for the marketing domain.

  • Identify the potent analytical techniques that you can apply to text and other types of data.

  • Explain what constitutes sound practices and what does not while analyzing texts for decision-making in marketing.

Skills you'll gain

Anomaly Detection
Dimensionality Reduction
Unsupervised Learning
K-Means Clustering
Association Learning

Digital Marketing Analytics

Course 516 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe consumer journey, intent, and activity on your business website or landing pages.

  • Discuss the various digital marketing platforms, their nature, the business elements to create a digital marketing strategy, and various KPIs.

  • Explain Google Analytics, its importance and data insights that businesses can leverage upon, and how GA4 is different from Universal Analytics.

  • Analyze how to understand and fine-tune the brand image and market objectives from various KPIs.

Skills you'll gain

Performance Indicator
regression
Supervised Learning
classification
visualization

Instructors

Ambica Ghai
O.P. Jindal Global University
2 Courses887 learners
Prof. Lalit Pankaj
O.P. Jindal Global University
2 Courses390 learners

Offered by

O.P. Jindal Global University

