Dr. Janardan Krishna Yadav is an Associate Professor (Marketing) at Jindal Global Business School. Before joining Jindal Global Business School he was a visiting assistant professor at NIT Calicut and taught customer relationship management. Driven by passion his areas of research include experiential marketing, services and tourism. He possesses strong communication skills and a strong academic background. He received University Gold-medal for his Master in Tourism Administration (MTA) and was awarded UGC-JRF in Tourism Administration & Management. In addition, he holds an International Diploma in Tourism from International Air Transport Association (IATA) Montreal, Canada and a Master of Science degree in Industrial Chemistry. He is a Fellow of IIM-Kozhikode with specialization in Marketing; his thesis focused on memorable tourism experiences and their behavioural outcomes. His research has been presented at international conferences in France, Romania, Singapore, Serbia, Georgia and India. He has published chapters in books by reputed publishers like Sage International & Nova Publications USA. He is a scientific committee member of the European Institute for Research and Development (EIRD). He teaching interests are around Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Digital Business Models, Consumer Behaviour, Tourism & Hospitality and Services Marketing.