Prof Ambica Ghai is currently pursuing PhD in Management from IIM Lucknow and her specialization is IT and Systems. Her research work focuses on social media listening and monitoring. She has primarily worked with image analytics and studied the impact of textual data in combination with images. She also has prior corporate experience of working as a Business Technology Analyst at Deloitte where she worked with several industries to start and improve their digital journey. She has also worked with Jagriti Enterprise to aid small businesses in the adoption of technology to address their problems.