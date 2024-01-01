Profile

Ambica Ghai

    Bio

    Prof Ambica Ghai is currently pursuing PhD in Management from IIM Lucknow and her specialization is IT and Systems. Her research work focuses on social media listening and monitoring. She has primarily worked with image analytics and studied the impact of textual data in combination with images. She also has prior corporate experience of working as a Business Technology Analyst at Deloitte where she worked with several industries to start and improve their digital journey. She has also worked with Jagriti Enterprise to aid small businesses in the adoption of technology to address their problems.

    Courses - English

    Supervised Learning and Its Applications in Marketing

    Unsupervised Learning and Its Applications in Marketing

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses