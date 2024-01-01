I am Lalit Pankaj and I am working as assistant professor in information technology and systems area at Jindal Global Business School at O.P. Jindal Global University in India. I teach courses on Management Information systems, Digital transformation, data analytics, and socio-technical systems. I have completed my PhD from Indian Institute of Management Calcutta in Management Information Systems. I have a master’s degree from Tata Institute of Social Sciences in ‘development studies’ and a B.Tech. degree in ‘computer science and engineering’ from Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. Besides that, I have five years of work experience in diverse sectors. I worked in the software development domain for two years just after completing my B.Tech.. After my master’s degree, I took another challenging assignment as Prime minister’s Rural Development Fellow (PMRDF). I have worked for three years as PMRDF, in two of the most underdeveloped districts in India, on innovative ICT for development projects. Additionally, I have a keen interest in doing academic research and stay relevant. I am particularly interested in understanding the dialectic relationship between humans and ICT in different socio-technical phenomena. Specifically, my current research interests include Sociomateriality, ICT and Development, ICT and Organizations, Social Media, Affordances, and IT Emergence.