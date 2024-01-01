Profile

Prof. Lalit Pankaj

    Bio

    I am Lalit Pankaj and I am working as assistant professor in information technology and systems area at Jindal Global Business School at O.P. Jindal Global University in India. I teach courses on Management Information systems, Digital transformation, data analytics, and socio-technical systems. I have completed my PhD from Indian Institute of Management Calcutta in Management Information Systems. I have a master’s degree from Tata Institute of Social Sciences in ‘development studies’ and a B.Tech. degree in ‘computer science and engineering’ from Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. Besides that, I have five years of work experience in diverse sectors. I worked in the software development domain for two years just after completing my B.Tech.. After my master’s degree, I took another challenging assignment as Prime minister’s Rural Development Fellow (PMRDF). I have worked for three years as PMRDF, in two of the most underdeveloped districts in India, on innovative ICT for development projects. Additionally, I have a keen interest in doing academic research and stay relevant. I am particularly interested in understanding the dialectic relationship between humans and ICT in different socio-technical phenomena. Specifically, my current research interests include Sociomateriality, ICT and Development, ICT and Organizations, Social Media, Affordances, and IT Emergence.

    Courses - English

    Introduction to Decision Science for Marketing

    Text Mining for Marketing

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses