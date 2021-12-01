HL
Nov 30, 2021
This helpful information has helped me understand the basics about Marketing analytics and the role of a marketing analyst. It is easy to understand and I looking forward to learn more.
JG
May 13, 2022
I like that the videos and reading materials are short. However I am not sure how I feel about the forums since I can see that previous students are not actively participating.
By Hornelius L•
Dec 1, 2021
By younes s•
Nov 29, 2021
Good
By Tom S•
Feb 15, 2022
As a foundational course, it helepd me a lot, I'm very interested in marketing, and after going through this course I understood so many topics I did not know taht even existed, let alone knowing what they mean and how to use them.
The foundation information regarding google analytics/facebook ad manager - and the quiz questions could be a little tricky because they don't come up the best and in the most clear way, so let your brain work a little bit and do a little research along the material and you'll come up with it.
Anke is a great lecturer and provides the information in a very clear way.
Can't wait for the next course :]
By Jessica M•
Jan 22, 2022
really deep dive in any specific aspects of Marketing Analytics nor does it focus on the technical appliance of marketing analysists' tools but more as the title of the course says just laying out the foundations and I think it did a great job at explaining the important aspects of Marketing Analytics. I highly recommend this course for people who want to understand Marketing Analytics in a holistic way.
By Maulidina R•
Dec 15, 2021
Awesome course! Thank you for these experience and I'm really excited to share my experience for my friends. Obviously, it's been tough weeks, but I enjoy really well because Mrs. Audenaert always encourages us to keep up our lessons. Thank you, Mrs. Audenaert! Thank you, Coursera! And of course, thank you Facebook!
By Muhammad H A•
Dec 16, 2021
It was a very knowledgeable and authentic course for the social media marketing foundation. Best for those who want to start their career in digital marketing and social media marketing. This course taught me about the basics of Facebook advertising and Google Analytics and the importance of data analytics in them.
By Maria P B P•
Nov 22, 2021
This course makes a wonderful introduction to Marketing analytics. It allowed me to learn new concepts by putting them in context and help me to understand the importance of data in Marketing. If you are looking for an introduction to data analytics focused on digital marketing, this is a good course to start.
By Justine A G•
May 14, 2022
By Vandit T•
Dec 4, 2021
This course has taught me lessons like how to collect data, Marketing & Advertising policies and ethical ways for marketers to leverage consumer data for driving profits.
By Tina V R•
Dec 18, 2021
Well designed, easy to follow and understand. I really liked her teaching method and the way she presented the material. It wasn't boring! I highly recommed this class.
By Juan P G•
Nov 25, 2021
As the name signals, this is a foundations course. It provides a good overview of key digital marketing concepts, but the content is covered at a high level. I would suggest that Facebook and Coursera consider offering people the option to answer a test upfront to assess if they really need to take the course or if they have sufficient knowledge to skip it (as it's done in other courses of this kind - e.g. Google Analytics)
By Babette H Y•
Apr 3, 2022
This course had a lot in it for an introduction to marketing analytics, but it was well presented; Anuka is one of my favorites. The information learned already has encouraged me to go further, and surprisingly I enjoyed the Data Protection section and the Google Ads insight lessons.
By Parul O•
Mar 30, 2022
It was really interesting and helpful program I've ever enrolled with. I have learnt many this about Digitial marketing from the scratch with helpful stimulations. I have given me a bird's eye view of the marketing industry. I can now vouch for COURSERA!
By AHMED E•
Dec 26, 2021
I think everyone should take this course no matter what is his specialization as the world goes more and more digital every day so this course will help people understand their rights and how to protect themselves and enjoy their usage of online services.
By Gazel S•
Apr 8, 2022
The course is detailed, well planned and well taught. The short videos along with the quiz helps to test ones knowledge. Engaging with other learners opens a window to learn others thoughts and learnings
By Nischith R•
Dec 31, 2021
This being the foundation of Marketing Analytics, it is rightly solidified by explaining on the Marketing Process and where the analytics is getting involved in this process.
By Amy-Louise D•
Mar 6, 2022
Fantastic course to start me off on my way to getting the Facebook Marketing Analytics Specialization. I really enjoyed it and feel like I have learned a lot already.
By Agyeman M•
Apr 11, 2022
So far so good. I have learned a great deal about Marketing Analytics in just a month at my own convinient time.
Great content and easy to understand. Good Job!
By jiseung r•
Dec 15, 2021
Highly engaging and definitely worth the time I've spent on it. What more to propel your career than honing in the foundations for marketing anlytics?
By Ahmed D•
Mar 23, 2022
I really like the course and it organisation. Most gratefully to the faciliator, she has indeed make the course more presentable and easy to learn
By Heather E P•
Feb 23, 2022
This course is informative, engaging, and well put together. The instructor is easy to follow and helps move students through lessons with ease.
By Moken M•
Mar 21, 2022
Fairly easy to undersatnd and very oganised in the presentation. It set a great foundation for the next course and built my confidence.
By Ha N•
Dec 31, 2021
the content delivered by the instructor is very clear and easy to understand. I also love her teaching style, very energetic and concise
By Eucharia O•
Nov 21, 2021
The instructor is so articulate and super knowledgeable about marketing analytics concepts. Very interactive course and super insightful
By SAIDA B M C•
Apr 12, 2022
El curso emitido, ha sido de mucha importancia ya que los conocimientos optenidos son nuevos y que me ayudara en mi vida profesional.