SW
May 7, 2020
This was a good and challenging course. It really gave me the basic foundations of marketing.\n\nIt challenged me to think and I enjoyed the projects that were incorporated to give hands on training.
AG
May 10, 2020
Great course.Coursera provides wonderful opportunity for analytics learners through the course.Well designed course packed with assignments.Just Loved every lessons of the course.Thank you Coursera.☺
By Shantanu S M•
May 6, 2020
This is one of the most terrible courses on Coursera. Thank God I received it for free and wasted no more than 3 days. The instructor cannot impart knowledge well. The course itself is not meant for beginners. So be careful before wasting your time and (money). The presentation is sub-par. What the instructor writes and speaks can only be understood by him. Somehow you will be able to drag through two weeks of material. But when you reach the third week, you will realize that you have wasted your precious time. The formulas are just rushed through. And the new terms are not even explained before being introduced. If you are not fond of complex calculations, kindly opt-out. Don't believe me? Check out the discussion forums, the people there have no idea either. They just type random stuff to see what others are typing. The instructor's accent (Indian) makes it worse. And trust me, this review is coming from an Indian. I don't know what's it going to take for me to convince you, but the fact that it was pretty low on ratings on classcentral.com and other things should give you a clue. Also, I wouldn't waste so much time to convince you guys. It's not worth it, even for free! To be honest, this course makes a mockery out of Darden School of Business. Check out other courses from lower-ranked colleges, you will be surprised how fun it is to learn using MOOCs. Thank you for reading such a long review but I think everybody should know what lies ahead!
By Stefano A M•
Jun 15, 2017
basic. Not advanced enough no real analysis to be done. no hands on activity
the whole course can be summarised with little more then the 3/4 fomula's cheatsheet + few slides +a bit of common sense.
The level is similar to a 1st year marketing major bachelor degree.
By Manish T•
Apr 19, 2016
Good theoretical knowledge. The program create awareness about Marketing analytics, The program could be improved with more detailed examples across different industry. It would be logical to have a part 2 where theory is applied for practical learning.
By saumya s•
Jun 30, 2018
A very good course. If you are a beginner, excellent knowledge gain. If you are a veteran, brilliant refreshing of important concepts and key market indicators. In short, a course worth doing.
By Breanna B•
Nov 16, 2015
The course fails to clearly explain how to use so many of the formulas that the professor just glides over in class. The quiz was far harder than it should have been, mainly because the professor failed to properly introduce and teach students to use the formulas.
By Sophia W•
May 8, 2020
By Khanh P•
Aug 12, 2019
I have reached week 4 of this class, and so far, this class has helped me a lot. It's not an intensive class, but for a beginner like me, this provides me with an overall grasp of the field.
By M S•
May 18, 2020
1.Excellent way of presentation of topics, i.e., minimum one minute and maximum 9 minutes are used for presentation.
2.Very clearly and to the point explanation with smiling face, which made us to listen properly and creates interest to search the google for value addition.
3.Course covers from the basic of marketing process to using simple, multiple, dummy variable regression and up to the log log regression clearly.
4. Mr. Rajkumar Venkatesan is an excellent teacher. He is the man of humble, positive and gentle attitude and teach the subject in joyful way.
Excellent course teacher
By Md. S A M A•
Apr 19, 2020
It is a fantastic course. Before taking this course I only thought that marketing is all about theoretical and survey based. After going through this course my outlook has changed. Marketing has so many analytical and mathematical issues like brand value calculation, regression analysis of marketing, customer life value calculation etc. All these analytics really provided me a better insights on marketing aspects. Special thanks to Professor Rajkumar Venkatesan, University of Virginia and Coursera for offering this course. Highly recommended to those who wants to learn marketing analytics.
By Aninkan G•
May 10, 2020
By Abdul K•
Jul 22, 2019
I am really happy and proud of myself to having completed this course which i really anticipated to finish. It gave me an insight into how various tools and guidelines are being made use of by marketers to measure or assess the effectiveness of marketing spends. The concepts of Brand Personality, Marketing Experiments, ways of conducting marketing analytics, regression analysis have all added a whole new dimension to my understand of Marketing. As a sales professional i can only say that i feel enriched and blessed to be able to learn so much in such a simple and fun way without the need to shell out huge money.
By SUBHRANSU S C•
Apr 18, 2020
It was very helpful for my marketing career.The interview with the real world marketing experts at the end of the course also helps and encourages a lot. Thanks to Raj Venkatesan sir for his effort.
By Riti N•
Jun 1, 2020
Very helpful and extremely relevant to the present context. As a market research analyst, it deepened my understanding of the many marketing terminologies and jargons and also helped me with my job.
By Varun S T•
May 12, 2020
An amazing course for anyone who wishes to know how analytics plays a role in various aspects of marketing. The modules centered around marketing process, branding , CLV , brand value and use of regression for marketing decisions were very informative and crisp. The quizzes and assignments were extremely useful to test and apply concepts learnt in modules . The instructor Raj and his team have done a great job in making this course.
By Pradeep E•
Mar 25, 2018
I have learnt a lot. Thanks a Lot to Mr.Rajkumar Venkatesan. Very clear explanation on each and every concept. I have learnt how to apply in real time with the real time data. Great Learning.
By Mandeep G•
Apr 9, 2020
This course lacked in depth and breadth of content. It was so light and basic, it took me 5 days to wrap it up
By David S•
May 20, 2020
Quiz questions are filled with misspelled words, incorrect & thus confusing grammar, additional random words or letters that add to the confusion. Also, questions are vague and answers are specific and visa-versa. This makes the corse not about learning or testing one's knowledge, but instead about guessing what the question writer was thinking at the moment they wrote the question. If the material was presented with clearer communication, the quiz questions and answers used correct grammar, spelling and appropriate parallelism, this course would be educational. Until those changes are made, this course fails to be educational to those of us who are not clairvoyant.
By Ma. A S•
Jan 9, 2017
The course was very informative and is easy to follow. The professor has a lot of case studies which shows he is a marketing practitioner and shares real/sample cases that help you better understand the concepts taught (not just theoretically). He also supplemented the class with interview/talks with professionals who make use of ROI, Media Attribution and Data collection and they share their advise to students from their own experience. I truly enjoyed this course and learned so much. I have recommended it to my friends who are market research/consumer insight practitioners.
By Maumita P•
May 17, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. I now have clear concepts regarding marketing, brand asset evaluator, brand architecture, designing marketing experiments and regressions. The course has very impeccably integrated the analytics aspect with the core marketing concepts. Also, a big shoutout to Professor Venkatesan for delivering the lectures in such a fun manner, Loved the addition of squash in every quantitative episode. I would highly recommend this course to anyone who wishes to pursue a career in marketing .
By Roberto E D L P•
May 7, 2020
This is a great course for someone that is getting marketing metrics classes for the first time. I think the best part was the week 5 final quiz. I really enjoyed the fact that the emphasis of the quiz was on understanding the ideas behind the numbers and not on doing endless calculations. I do understand that in order to master the subject you need to practice the math but before that you really need to understand the concept behind the numbers (this is extremely important in all math related issues).
By Varun M•
May 15, 2020
For a person, like me, Analytics has always been an integral part of my profession. Working on different Analytical Models and Data, I was always inclined towards Marketing Analytics. This course is well developed by Rajkumar Venkatesan Sir and has a wonderful syllabus too. I'm happy that I took the decision and enrolled myself in this course.
By Shubhanju K•
May 22, 2020
This course was really very well designed and it will definitely help me to interpret the marketing data and analyse it in the right way.
thanks to the instructor for making such a great course.
By Neeraj S•
Apr 14, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. full of knowledge. Thanks Rajesh sir, for preparing this course
By Malik T•
May 4, 2020
The instructor was extremely hard to understand at times due to his accent, and I personally feel topics could've been explained more thoroughly and clearly for easier understanding for the students.
By Jeffrey T Y•
May 17, 2020
Very insightful course. Thank you very much Coursera and University of Virginia Darden School of Business for this learning opportunity with your Coursera Together initiative. Professor Rajkumar is really an expert and a great instructor. He made the learning valuable and enjoyable. The squash thing is so humorous and definitely a sign that here we are again with numbers! Haha! With regards to the syllabus, it really discussed about the fundamentals of Marketing Analytics and the level of difficulties as basis of the sequencing of the lessons is very ideal. Simplified learning of regression analysis and practical application. Marketing Design Experiment concepts. The activities/assignments let me applied what I've learned. It was awesome. Recommended to everyone who wants to learn Marketing Analytics and use it in their Sales and Marketing projects, campaigns and investments. Worth it!