This course was designed to introduce the key components of digital transformation so you can understand the drivers and economics of innovation and technological change to create competitive advantage in your own industry. You'll learn the business value of data and how the exponential growth in core technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomy are impacting the nature of competition. You will also develop an understanding of the “digital transformation stack” - infrastructure, technology, business functions, and strategy -- and use the framework to map an approach to transforming your business. This course is idea for anyone whose industry is undergoing a digital transformation and for those who want a deeper understanding of digital transformation so they have the foundational knowledge to help lead digital transformation.
Some experience in business or information technology will be helpful but is not required.
Understand the “digital transformation stack” - infrastructure, technology, business functions, and strategy
- Data-Informed Decision-Making
- Technology Strategy
- Business Transformation
- Digital Strategy
- Business Solutions
University of Virginia Darden School Foundation
The Darden School Foundation is an independent, nonprofit, tax-exempt corporation that supports the Darden School of Business at The University of Virginia and its academic mission by offering Darden's top-ranked Executive Education programs, and the UVA Inn at Darden Conference and Event Center.
The Digital Revolution
The exponential rate at which technology is evolving creates an imperative for organizations to deconstruct their value chain to gain a competitive advantage. In this class, we'll discuss three fundamental laws about how digital information can be processed, communicated, and stored. Then we'll look at how the exponential rate of technological change is driving changes in the industry. You'll also hear from the executive leadership of Pitney Bowes about the ongoing adaptation and transformation of their business.
The Economics of Digital Disruption
Disruption is not new, and we can learn from the past how to thrive given the constant disruptions that are the hallmark of the digital age. In this class, we will explore the foundations of digital transformation and the nature of the competitive life cycle. We will look at the underlying economics of innovation and technological change. Finally we will explore incumbency and the economics of innovation through the lens of digital transformation.
The Path to Digitization
About the IBM & Darden Digital Strategy Specialization
This Specialization was designed to combine the most current business research in digital transformation and strategy with the most up-to-date technical knowledge of the technologies that are changing how we work and do business to enable you to advance your career. By the end of this Specialization, you will have an understanding of the three technologies impacting all businesses: artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data science. You will also be able to develop or advance a digital transformation strategy for your own business using these technologies. This specialization will help managers understand technology and technical workers to understand strategy, and is ideal for anyone who wants to be able to help lead projects in digital transformation and technical and business strategy.
