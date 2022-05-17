About this Course

Course 5 of 6 in the
IBM & Darden Digital Strategy Specialization
Beginner Level

Some experience in business or information technology will be helpful but is not required.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the “digital transformation stack” - infrastructure, technology, business functions, and strategy

Skills you will gain

  • Data-Informed Decision-Making
  • Technology Strategy
  • Business Transformation
  • Digital Strategy
  • Business Solutions
Course 5 of 6 in the
IBM & Darden Digital Strategy Specialization
Beginner Level

Some experience in business or information technology will be helpful but is not required.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of Virginia Darden School Foundation

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

The Digital Revolution

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 49 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The Economics of Digital Disruption

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 57 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The Path to Digitization

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 26 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Additional Resources to Advance Your Learning

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading

About the IBM & Darden Digital Strategy Specialization

IBM & Darden Digital Strategy

