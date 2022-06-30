This course is primarily for professionals, college students, and advanced high school students who are interested in driving the digital transformation by integrating automation, software, and cutting-edge technologies.
Introduction to Digital Transformation
Learners should bring their curiosity about how new developments in technology are shaping the way businesses and entire industries operate.
- Digital transformation
- Systemic thinking
- Identification Systems
- PLM Software
- Cloud Computing
Siemens
Our Xcelerator portfolio ignites digital transformation, empowering companies of all sizes to embrace complexity and leverage it to enhance productivity and gain a competitive advantage.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
An Introduction to Digital Transformation
In this module, you will be introduced to structure and format of the course. You will learn about course resources. Then, you will be introduced to an overview of digital transformation. At the end of the week, you will be introduced to how digital transformation operates in the Automotive and Heavy Machinery industries.
Technology Trends - Computing & Visual
During week two of the course, you will begin your examination of some key digital transformation trends. You will begin with computing and visual trends this week. Then, you will examine technologies related to these key trends. At the end of the week, you will be introduced to how digital transformation operates in the Aerospace and Defense Industry.
Technology Trends - Connectivity
During week three of the course, you will be introduced to another key trend in digital transformation: connectivity. You will explore key technologies related to connectivity. At the end of the week, you will examine how digital transformation operates in the Electronics and Semiconductors Industry. At the end of this week is also our mid-course exam. This will cover all instructional information from weeks one to three.
Technology Trends - Artificial Intelligence
During week four of the course, you will finish your examination of the key digital transformation trends. The final trend you will review is Artificial Intelligence (AI). You will explore some AI technologies. At the end of the week, you will be introduced to how digital transformation operates in the Medical , and Energy and Utility industries.
