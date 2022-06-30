About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Learners should bring their curiosity about how new developments in technology are shaping the way businesses and entire industries operate.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Digital transformation
  • Systemic thinking
  • Identification Systems
  • PLM Software
  • Cloud Computing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Learners should bring their curiosity about how new developments in technology are shaping the way businesses and entire industries operate.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Siemens

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

An Introduction to Digital Transformation

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 18 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Technology Trends - Computing & Visual

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Technology Trends - Connectivity

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 31 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Technology Trends - Artificial Intelligence

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 34 min), 15 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder