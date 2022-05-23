This course was designed to further your understanding of digital transformation so you can leverage digitization to improve business function performance. You'll learn how to build out your core digital infrastructure, with a focus on cloud computing, data integrity and digital platforms. You'll explore how digitization is transforming various business functions and organization units and learn how to
This course is part of the IBM & Darden Digital Strategy Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Some business or information technology experience is useful but not required.
Skills you will gain
- Business Transformation
- Cloud Platforms
- Digital Strategy
- Data Integrity
Offered by
University of Virginia Darden School Foundation
The Darden School Foundation is an independent, nonprofit, tax-exempt corporation that supports the Darden School of Business at The University of Virginia and its academic mission by offering Darden's top-ranked Executive Education programs, and the UVA Inn at Darden Conference and Event Center.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Digital Infrastructure
Data is key to digital transformation. In this module, you’ll learn how to build out your core digital infrastructure, a critical component of your digital transformation stack. By the end of this module, you'll be able to explain the impact of cloud computing on business processes, consider how to leverage cloud computing to store and share data, list requirements for data integrity and security, and learn how to organize the IT function to collect and store data efficiently.
Digital Technologies
Change as a constant has never been truer than with digital transformations. In this module, we will look at the key drivers of digital transformation, opportunities they have already established and the challenges they bring. Then we will explore emerging trends and technologies, what is possible/likely in the future, and currently what we're seeing in practice.
Digital Business Functions
Data and analytics affect every facet of an enterprise; in fact, digital technologies and infrastructure are transforming the function of virtually every business function from marketing to finance to HR. In this module, we’ll explore the impact of digital technology on a range of business functions. You will see how these functions are being transformed, creating new opportunities and challenges.
Business in Practice - WAYMO Case
In this module, you'll have the opportunity to engage in a case study, which is a method of teaching popular at many business schools. First, you'll read an article and learn how the case based method of learning works, and then you'll be able to practice your new skills on the Waymo case, written by Professor Mike Lenox.
About the IBM & Darden Digital Strategy Specialization
This Specialization was designed to combine the most current business research in digital transformation and strategy with the most up-to-date technical knowledge of the technologies that are changing how we work and do business to enable you to advance your career. By the end of this Specialization, you will have an understanding of the three technologies impacting all businesses: artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data science. You will also be able to develop or advance a digital transformation strategy for your own business using these technologies. This specialization will help managers understand technology and technical workers to understand strategy, and is ideal for anyone who wants to be able to help lead projects in digital transformation and technical and business strategy.
