Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Digital Transformation Part 2 by University of Virginia Darden School Foundation
About the Course
This course was designed to further your understanding of digital transformation so you can leverage digitization to improve business function performance. You'll learn how to build out your core digital infrastructure, with a focus on cloud computing, data integrity and digital platforms. You'll explore how digitization is transforming various business functions and organization units and learn how to
identify the key drivers of and risks inherent in digital transformation, and consider the impact of emerging trends. By the end of this course, you'll be able to analyze your industry's digital transformation efforts and recommend new approaches to maximize performance....