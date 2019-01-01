Profile

Yael Grushka-Cockayne

Associate Professor of Business Administration

Bio

Education B.Sc., Ben-Gurion University; MSc, London School of Economics; Ph.D., MRes, London Business School Biography Yael Grushka-Cockayne's research and teaching activities focus on forecasting, project management, strategic and behavioral decision making. Her research is published in numerous academic and professional journals, and she is a regular speaker at international conferences in the area of decision analysis, project management and management science. She is also an award-winning teacher, winning the Darden Morton Leadership Faculty Award in 2011, the University of Virginia's Mead-Colley Award in 2012 and the Darden Outstanding Faculty Award and Faculty Diversity Award in 2013. In 2014 Yael was named one of "21 Thought-Leader Professors" in Data Science. In 2015 she won the University of Virginia All University Teaching award. Yael teaches the core Decision Analysis course and an elective she designed on Project Management at Darden. She is also the leader of the open enrollment course " Project Management for Executives." Before starting her academic career, she worked in San Francisco as a marketing director of an Israeli ERP company. As an expert in the areas of project management, she has served as a consultant to international firms in the aerospace and pharma industries. She is a UVA Excellence in Diversity fellow and a member of INFORMS, the Decision Analysis Society, the Operational Research Society and the Project Management Institute (PMI). She is an Associate Editor at Management Science and the Secretary/Treasurer of the INFORMS Decision Analysis Society.

Courses

Introduction to Digital Transformation Part 1

Grundlagen zum Thema Projektplanung und -management

Introduction to Digital Transformation Part 2

Aspectos básicos de la planificación y la gestión de proyectos

Fundamentals of Project Planning and Management

Bases de la planification et de la gestion de projet

