Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Digital Transformation Part 1 by University of Virginia Darden School Foundation
4.7
stars
15 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
This course was designed to introduce the key components of digital transformation so you can understand the drivers and economics of innovation and technological change to create competitive advantage in your own industry. You'll learn the business value of data and how the exponential growth in core technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomy are impacting the nature of competition. You will also develop an understanding of the “digital transformation stack” - infrastructure, technology, business functions, and strategy -- and use the framework to map an approach to transforming your business. This course is idea for anyone whose industry is undergoing a digital transformation and for those who want a deeper understanding of digital transformation so they have the foundational knowledge to help lead digital transformation....
By DR. N F B S
•
May 18, 2022
A very informative course with a lot of resources and case studies.