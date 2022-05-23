About this Course

5,499 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Key Technologies in Data Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic computer knowledge

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the primary types of data analysis

  • Define the phases of the data analysis process

  • Identify tools and skills required to conduct data analysis

Skills you will gain

  • Data visualization Data exploration
  • Data queries
  • Data Collection
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Key Technologies in Data Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic computer knowledge

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Types of Data Analysis

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 33 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

The Phases of Data Analysis

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 38 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Data Analytics Tools and Skills

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 32 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Foundational Data Analytics Math and Stats

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Data Analytics Methodologies and Workflows

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Key Technologies in Data Analytics Specialization

Key Technologies in Data Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder