This course is the first of a series that aims to prepare you for a role working in data analytics. In this course, you’ll be introduced to many of the primary types of data analytics and core concepts. You’ll learn about the tools and skills required to conduct data analysis. We’ll go through some of the foundational math and statistics used in data analysis and workflows for conducting efficient and effective data analytics. This course covers a wide variety of topics that are critical for working in data analytics and are designed to give you an introduction and overview as you begin to build relevant knowledge and skills.
About this Course
Basic computer knowledge
What you will learn
Explain the primary types of data analysis
Define the phases of the data analysis process
Identify tools and skills required to conduct data analysis
Skills you will gain
- Data visualization Data exploration
- Data queries
- Data Collection
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
Basic computer knowledge
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Types of Data Analysis
In the first module of the course, we'll learn about the primary types of data analysis including, descriptive, predictive, diagnostic, and exploratory. We will also learn about some advanced data analytic types including mechanistic, causal, and inferential. By the end of this module, you will know how to identify the different types of data analysis and their use cases. So let's get started!
The Phases of Data Analysis
In the second module of this course, we'll learn about the phases of the data analysis process including identifying data, defining scope, and level of detail. We'll learn about the data collection process, from gathering targeted information to evaluating outcomes. We'll discover the importance of data cleaning and how removing, modifying, and formatting data is a priority, as well as the benefits of visualizing data.
Data Analytics Tools and Skills
In the third module of this course, we'll learn about the tools and skills essential for data analysis. We'll learn about using spreadsheets and databases for analyzing and managing the data. We'll discover the power of query languages and multidimensional expressions. We’ll also describe the fundamental programming languages used in data analytics.
Foundational Data Analytics Math and Stats
In the fourth module of this course, we'll learn about the fundamental math and stats used for data analysis. We’ll also describe some advanced data analytic algorithms and their use cases, including linear regression and clustering.
Data Analytics Methodologies and Workflows
In the fifth week of this course, we'll learn about defining data analytics methodologies and workflows.
About the Key Technologies in Data Analytics Specialization
This specialization aims to prepare you for a role working in data analytics. The first course is Fundamentals of Data Analysis. You’ll be introduced to core concepts and you’ll learn about the tools and skills required to conduct data analysis.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.