Erik Herman is a self-professed data nerd with an English degree. He is a CompTIA CTT+ certified trainer, Modern Classroom Certified Trainer (MCCT), IBM business and financial analytics certified data analyst, instructional designer, e-learning, and content development professional. He is a writer, editor, and course developer/facilitator. His background includes software training and consulting, technology curriculum development for higher education and trade publishing, market research, and sales.