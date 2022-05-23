About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • COBOL Divisions
  • COBOL coding
  • Column Structure
  • COBOL Structure
  • Symbols
Offered by

IBM

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to COBOL

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 2

3 hours to complete

COBOL Components, Numbers, Data Types

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

4 hours to complete

Structure and Syntax

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 4

3 hours to complete

Arithmetic and Beautiful Numbers

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

About the IBM Mainframe Developer Professional Certificate

IBM Mainframe Developer

