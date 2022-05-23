COBOL is a programming language that serves a wide range of businesses. Key aspects of COBOL are that it is scalable, mature, and self-documenting.
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to COBOL
Welcome to your first module in IBM COBOL Basics! This module will take the beginning steps in learning and using COBOL. As we navigate through, you will learn about the birth of COBOL, the purpose of COBOL, and who uses COBOL. We will then move to learning about the divisions of COBOL, its structure, and the purpose of the compiler.
COBOL Components, Numbers, Data Types
Congratulations on making it through your first module! In this module, we’ll work on records of fixed and variable sizes, COBOL hierarchy, and clauses, wrapping up with some hands-on COBOL coding.
Structure and Syntax
In this module we are going to get right to work and learn about scope terminators and how they’re used. Learn to code the Initialize statement and its purpose. Utilize I/O statements, move statements, use return-code, and compile and link simple programs.
Arithmetic and Beautiful Numbers
Welcome to module four! Congratulations on making it to our final module of the course! In this module we learn the arithmetic behind COBOL, use of symbols and why they’re important for enhanced pictures, and perform data editing with numbers.
About the IBM Mainframe Developer Professional Certificate
Gain the job-ready skills for an entry-level mainframe programming role. Mainframe computers continue to power many mission-critical, financial, banking, and government agency systems. There are 220 billion lines of COBOL in use today. 43% of banking systems are built on COBOL, and 95% percent of ATM swipes rely on COBOL code.¹
