Learner Reviews & Feedback for IBM COBOL Basics by IBM
About the Course
COBOL is a programming language that serves a wide range of businesses. Key aspects of COBOL are that it is scalable, mature, and self-documenting.
In the Basics course you will learn about COBOL from its birth and through its evolution. You will have some basic lessons on handling numbers, symbols, editing, procedures, and the overall program structure. You'll even have the opportunity to create code of your own.
Buckle up and join us on a ride through the world of COBOL, we can't wait to see you in class....