Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Basic programming

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Summarize the key features of COBOL program

  • Recognize the hardware (IBM Z) and software (z/OS) layers that go hand in hand with Enterprise COBOL 

  • Demonstrate an understanding of basic programming fundamentals 

  • Demonstrate an understanding of the modern tooling interface (VSCode w/ ZOWE & Z Open Editor)

Skills you will gain

  • VSCode
  • ZOWE
  • Common Business Oriented Language (COBOL)
  • Computer Programming
  • IBM Z
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

COBOL Basics

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

COBOL Structure and Cross-Program Communication

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 33 min), 4 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Defining and Manipulating COBOL Data Names/Types

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes

