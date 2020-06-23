Professor Tak Auyeung of American River College, said it beautifully, “A programming language is not a fashion statement” it is used for a purpose. Whether it is to add new features, modify logic, create APIs to integrate it into other applications, or implement modern development practices, businesses around the world need application developers who know COBOL.
Basic programming
What you will learn
Summarize the key features of COBOL program
Recognize the hardware (IBM Z) and software (z/OS) layers that go hand in hand with Enterprise COBOL
Demonstrate an understanding of basic programming fundamentals
Demonstrate an understanding of the modern tooling interface (VSCode w/ ZOWE & Z Open Editor)
Skills you will gain
- VSCode
- ZOWE
- Common Business Oriented Language (COBOL)
- Computer Programming
- IBM Z
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
COBOL Basics
COBOL Structure and Cross-Program Communication
Defining and Manipulating COBOL Data Names/Types
Reviews
Less rails next time, teach ISPF and the foreground compiler
Very good course for starting with COBOL or remove the dust and remind just is my case. Videos long enough. Quizzes agree with content. Labs could be a little more demanding. Thanks a lot.
I very much enjoyxed this course. I can only echo what I read from the beginning others comments as well. Wonderful presetnation, cool exercises - perfect to start the COBOL journey
Very easy to follow. Very informative.\n\nGreat tools.\n\nJeff Bisti is my personal favorite instructor in Coursera.
