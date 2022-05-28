This course is geared towards anyone interested in learning about IBM, COBOL, mainframe computing, and the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and increasing their knowledge and hands on experience with core concepts and technologies including life cycle and systems analysis concepts, design and structured coding, and a wide variety of topics designed to provide relevant, requisite working knowledge and practical experience.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to IBM COBOL - Software Development Process
In this module, we will welcome everyone to the course, present the course objectives, and introduce ourselves to the class.
Lifecycle Concepts
In this module, we'll describe life cycle concepts associated with IBM COBOL and IBM z/OS environments, including the software development lifecycle (SDLC), the phases of a SDLC, and Agile/Scrum methodologies.
Systems Analysis Concepts
In this module, we'll define systems analysis concepts associated with COBOL and IBM z/OS environments, including core areas of analysis, objectives of system analysis, and IBM systems architectures.
Design And Structured Coding
In the fourth module of this course, we will identify design and structured coding concepts associated with COBOL and IBM z/OS environments, including: pseudocode, modern design, planning and unit testing, and top-bottom testing.
Congratulations on Completing IBM COBOL - Software Development Process
In this module, we will congratulate everyone for completing the course, present the completed course objectives, and define other pertinent course details and next steps.
About the IBM Mainframe Developer Professional Certificate
Gain the job-ready skills for an entry-level mainframe programming role. Mainframe computers continue to power many mission-critical, financial, banking, and government agency systems. There are 220 billion lines of COBOL in use today. 43% of banking systems are built on COBOL, and 95% percent of ATM swipes rely on COBOL code.¹
