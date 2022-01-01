- Mainframe
Mainframe COBOL Programmer Developer Analyst . Learn and use COBOL programming language
What you will learn
Identify the different architectural families, explain the enhancements for each architecture family and the functions of an operating system
Explain the concept of a Sysplex and describe methods available for z/OS security.
Define the IOCP statements for the IOCDS and explain the concept of activation profiles.
Describe the process of IPLing an operating system
Power your programming career by learning the core principles of mainframe programming and software development through hands-on skills practice. Learners will build and complete COBOL code and projects utilizing an IBM z/OS mainframe lab environment, with instructions and videos to help guide them. Upon completion, learners will have accessed, reviewed, and interacted with an actual IBM mainframe computer, created sample data sets and lines of COBOL code. Learners will create a detailed software development plan and supporting systems analysis documentation.
This program is designed for learners with no prior experience in software or programming experience.
There are 7 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to Enterprise Computing
Large Scale Enterprise Computing powers all major transactions, and the Mainframe is responsible for 87% of all credit card transactions and enables 71% of all Fortune 500 companies. Mainframes are fundamental on how we do business, and IBM Z is the only production mainframe sold today. Virtually everyone depends on it. This is your introduction to the hardware, operating systems, security, and features that make this possible.
IBM COBOL Basics
COBOL is a programming language that serves a wide range of businesses. Key aspects of COBOL are that it is scalable, mature, and self-documenting.
IBM COBOL Core
COBOL is a programming language that serves a wide range of businesses. Key aspects of COBOL are that it is scalable, mature, and self-documenting.
IBM COBOL Software Development Practices
This course is aimed at anybody interested in COBOL or or software development. In this course, you will be introduced to core practices, systems, and methodologies associated with IBM COBOL software development. You will learn about COBOL as a self-documenting language. You will review working with existing coding. This course also covers quality assurance (QA), technical support and project management.
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
