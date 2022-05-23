COBOL is a programming language that serves a wide range of businesses. Key aspects of COBOL are that it is scalable, mature, and self-documenting.
This course is part of the IBM Mainframe Developer Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Computer Programming
- Euler'S Totient Function
- Intrinsic Function
- Sorting
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Numeric Usage Types, Editing, and Branching
In the first module of this course, we will discuss numeric usage types, editing, and branching, including defining compound and negated conditions, describing four condition names to clarify and reduce coding, using switches in a program, and describing numeric data types of display.
Structured Programming, Testing, Debugging, and Reports
In the second module of this course, we will discuss structured programming, testing, debugging, and reports, including, defining a calling program and called program, describing types and components of reports, listing steps for proper testing and strategies, recognizing and correcting unstructured code, describing the components of structured programming, and creating readable and maintainable code.
Table Handling, Sorting, and Intrinsic Functions
In the third module of this course, we will discuss table handling, sorting, and intrinsic functions, including, listing six types of intrinsic functions, describing the sort/merge process, using three examples of sequential search, and describing basic table terminology.
About the IBM Mainframe Developer Professional Certificate
Gain the job-ready skills for an entry-level mainframe programming role. Mainframe computers continue to power many mission-critical, financial, banking, and government agency systems. There are 220 billion lines of COBOL in use today. 43% of banking systems are built on COBOL, and 95% percent of ATM swipes rely on COBOL code.¹
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.