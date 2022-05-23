About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 7 in the
IBM Mainframe Developer
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Programming
  • Euler'S Totient Function
  • Intrinsic Function
  • Sorting
Instructor

Offered by

IBM

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Numeric Usage Types, Editing, and Branching

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Structured Programming, Testing, Debugging, and Reports

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Table Handling, Sorting, and Intrinsic Functions

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

IBM Mainframe Developer

