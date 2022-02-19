Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for IBM COBOL Core by IBM

About the Course

COBOL is a programming language that serves a wide range of businesses. Key aspects of COBOL are that it is scalable, mature, and self-documenting. In this COBOL CORE class you’ll discover more features of the language, how to handle tables, edit, use switches, numeric usage, and structured COBOL. Enjoy your ride through the world of COBOL! We’re excited to have you here and can’t wait to get started....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for IBM COBOL Core

By Robert

Feb 19, 2022

Coding with example would help to remember and learn the things better.

