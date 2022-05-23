Welcome to IBM COBOL – Data and File Management! By enrolling in this course, you are taking a big step in increasing your knowledge and hands on experience with IBM COBOL data and file management. In this course, you will learn the fundamental elements of COBOL code. You will learn the process of working with COBOL data. You will learn handling COBOL files. This course also relational databases in a mainframe, COBOL context. So let’s get started!
- Mainframe
- Interfaces
- Computer Programming
- Command-Line Interface
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to IBM COBOL - Data and File Management
In the first module of this course, we will welcome everyone to the course, present the course objectives, and define other pertinent course details.
COBOL Data Fundamentals
In the second module of the course, we will describe the fundamental elements of COBOL code. By the end of this module, you will identify COBOL language elements and their usage(s) within a program; define divisions within a COBOL program and their usages(s); and list common COBOL commands.
Working with COBOL Data
In the third module of the course, we will describe the process of working with COBOL data. By the end of this module, you will define VSCode, Zowe components, and mainframe extensions; describe using COBOL command line interface (CLI); and describe JES and JCL for COBOL data and file management.
Handling Files in COBOL
In the fourth module of the course, we will describe handling COBOL files. By the end of this module, you will be able to describe records, explain blocks, and list organization and storage concepts.
Working with Relational Databases and Mainframe Data
In the fifth module of the course, we will describe relational databases in a COBOL context. By the end of this module, you will be able to describe the fundamentals of relational data; define fundamental Db2 topics and concepts; list COBOL data interfaces.
Congratulations on Completing IBM COBOL - Data and File Management
In this module, we'll congratulate everyone for completing the course, present the completed course objectives, and define other pertinent course details and next steps.
About the IBM Mainframe Developer Professional Certificate
Gain the job-ready skills for an entry-level mainframe programming role. Mainframe computers continue to power many mission-critical, financial, banking, and government agency systems. There are 220 billion lines of COBOL in use today. 43% of banking systems are built on COBOL, and 95% percent of ATM swipes rely on COBOL code.¹
