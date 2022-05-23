Welcome to IBM COBOL – Basic Testing and Debugging! By enrolling in this course, you are taking a big step in increasing your knowledge and hands on experience with IBM COBOL testing and debugging topics and technologies. In this course, you will describe common errors associated with working with COBOL. You will list file status codes. You will also describe the process of debugging COBOL code. So let’s get started!
This course is part of the IBM Mainframe Developer Professional Certificate
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to IBM COBOL - Basic Testing and Debugging
In the first module of this course, we will welcome everyone to the course, present the course objectives, and define other pertinent course details.
Common COBOL Errors
In the second module of the course, we will describe common errors associated with working with COBOL. By the end of this module, you will be able to define COBOL run-time errors; list file status codes; and describe common COBOL errors.
Testing
In the third module of the course, we will describe core concepts and topics related to testing COBOL code. By the end of this module, you will identify COBOL compile options and their usage(s) within a testing context; describe mainframe unit testing; define the test drive development (TDD) methodology in a COBOL context.
Debugging
In the fourth module of the course, we will describe the process of debugging COBOL code. By the end of this module, you will list concepts and topics related to detecting, diagnosing, and eliminating bugs; Describe COBOL debugging options; and describe the IBM z/OS Debugger and its core features and functionality.
About the IBM Mainframe Developer Professional Certificate
Gain the job-ready skills for an entry-level mainframe programming role. Mainframe computers continue to power many mission-critical, financial, banking, and government agency systems. There are 220 billion lines of COBOL in use today. 43% of banking systems are built on COBOL, and 95% percent of ATM swipes rely on COBOL code.¹
