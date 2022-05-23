About this Course

2,583 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 7 in the
IBM Mainframe Developer
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 7 in the
IBM Mainframe Developer
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to IBM COBOL - Basic Testing and Debugging

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Common COBOL Errors

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 6 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Testing

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Debugging

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 7 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

About the IBM Mainframe Developer Professional Certificate

IBM Mainframe Developer

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder