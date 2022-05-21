About this Course

4,663 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 7 in the
IBM Mainframe Developer
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Programming
  • Issue Tracking System
  • Euler'S Totient Function
  • Scrum (Software Development)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 7 in the
IBM Mainframe Developer
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to IBM COBOL Software Development Practices

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Documenting Your Code

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Working with Existing Code

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 3 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Quality Assurance (QA) and Technical Support Concepts

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 5 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Technical Project Management

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 5 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
11 minutes to complete

Congratulations on Completing IBM COBOL Software Development Practices

11 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 1 min)

About the IBM Mainframe Developer Professional Certificate

IBM Mainframe Developer

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder