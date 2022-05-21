This course is aimed at anybody interested in COBOL or or software development. In this course, you will be introduced to core practices, systems, and methodologies associated with IBM COBOL software development. You will learn about COBOL as a self-documenting language. You will review working with existing coding. This course also covers quality assurance (QA), technical support and project management.
This course is part of the IBM Mainframe Developer Professional Certificate
- Computer Programming
- Issue Tracking System
- Euler'S Totient Function
- Scrum (Software Development)
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to IBM COBOL Software Development Practices
In the first module of this course, we will welcome everyone to the course, present the course objectives, and define other pertinent course details.
Documenting Your Code
In the second module of the course, we will describe the critical task and function of documenting your COBOL code. By the end of this module, you will understand COBOL as a self-documenting language, define COBOL documentation usage and audience, and describe the need and process of documenting the undocumented in COBOL.
Working with Existing Code
In the third module of the course, we will describe the process of working with existing COBOL code. By the end of this module, you will identify changes required in existing code, decide how much to change, and analyze existing code with modern tools.
Quality Assurance (QA) and Technical Support Concepts
In the fourth module of the course, we will describe COBOL quality assurance (QA) and technical support concepts. By the end of this module, you will be able to describe managing bugs, explain COBOL ticketing systems, and list core COBOL technical support concepts.
Technical Project Management
In the fifth module of the course, we will describe COBOL technical project management. By the end of this module, you will be able to describe project management concepts related to the COBOL SDLC, identify agile and scrum project management concepts, and list COBOL project management core competencies.
Congratulations on Completing IBM COBOL Software Development Practices
In this module, will congratulate everyone for completing the course, present the completed course objectives, and define other pertinent course details and next steps.
About the IBM Mainframe Developer Professional Certificate
Gain the job-ready skills for an entry-level mainframe programming role. Mainframe computers continue to power many mission-critical, financial, banking, and government agency systems. There are 220 billion lines of COBOL in use today. 43% of banking systems are built on COBOL, and 95% percent of ATM swipes rely on COBOL code.¹
