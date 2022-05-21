Chevron Left
This course is aimed at anybody interested in COBOL or or software development. In this course, you will be introduced to core practices, systems, and methodologies associated with IBM COBOL software development. You will learn about COBOL as a self-documenting language. You will review working with existing coding. This course also covers quality assurance (QA), technical support and project management....
By YAP K F

May 21, 2022

Some URL reading assignment are pointing to non-existing http address.

By Robert

Feb 21, 2022

Labs was missing in ISDF.

