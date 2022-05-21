Learner Reviews & Feedback for IBM COBOL Software Development Practices by IBM
About the Course
This course is aimed at anybody interested in COBOL or or software development. In this course, you will be introduced to core practices, systems, and methodologies associated with IBM COBOL software development. You will learn about COBOL as a self-documenting language. You will review working with existing coding. This course also covers quality assurance (QA), technical support and project management....
By YAP K F
May 21, 2022
Some URL reading assignment are pointing to non-existing http address.