Welcome to IBM COBOL – Data and File Management! By enrolling in this course, you are taking a big step in increasing your knowledge and hands on experience with IBM COBOL data and file management. In this course, you will learn the fundamental elements of COBOL code. You will learn the process of working with COBOL data. You will learn handling COBOL files. This course also relational databases in a mainframe, COBOL context. So let’s get started!...
By Robert

Feb 22, 2022

There was alot of reading.

