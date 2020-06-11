Chevron Left
Back to COBOL Programming with VSCode

Learner Reviews & Feedback for COBOL Programming with VSCode by IBM

4.7
stars
139 ratings
62 reviews

About the Course

Professor Tak Auyeung of American River College, said it beautifully, “A programming language is not a fashion statement” it is used for a purpose. Whether it is to add new features, modify logic, create APIs to integrate it into other applications, or implement modern development practices, businesses around the world need application developers who know COBOL. This introductory COBOL course helps a novice learn the Structure of COBOL programs, Data types & Variable Handling, Intrinsic Functions, Branching logic and more. The goal of the course is to enable the participant to be able to write basic COBOL programs. This is a fantastic compliment to the IBM z/OS Practitioner path for the IBM Mainframe. Join the COBOL Fridays web series. These webinars are curated for first-time programmers, lifelong learners, and anyone who's interested in learning COBOL. http://ibm.biz/cfcoursera On successful completion of this course, learners are eligible to earn their COBOL Programming with VSCode badge....

Top reviews

JR

Sep 24, 2020

Very good course for starting with COBOL or remove the dust and remind just is my case. Videos long enough. Quizzes agree with content. Labs could be a little more demanding. Thanks a lot.

KL

Dec 30, 2021

I very much enjoyxed this course. I can only echo what I read from the beginning others comments as well. Wonderful presetnation, cool exercises - perfect to start the COBOL journey

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 63 Reviews for COBOL Programming with VSCode

By Dennis W K K

Jun 11, 2020

The course gives a reasonably good introduction to the COBOL programming language. But it did not actually get learners to write a complete COBOL program. Would that be asking too much?

By Edward H

Oct 14, 2020

It would be nice to have direct access to mainframe instead of going to a different site and have to follow all these other instructions.

By Detlev C M

Jun 15, 2020

I would say that this course offers a very nice simple introduction to some basic COBOL. On the negative side, we are presented with basic code and asked to identify problems, without developing our own code, neither from scratch nor full snippets of code. Especially old programming languages have their quirks that would make more practice ideal. Still, overall I would consider this course nevertheless very enjoyable and useful for a simple introduction to the topic. (I'd prefer to give it 4.5 stars, but that is not an option.)

By Ethan P

Aug 28, 2020

Thought that this was a great course, with well put together material. As someone who was 100% new to COBOL, this felt like it provided a good overview of both using Zowe with Visual Studio Code, and the COBOL language itself. Lectures were short, entertaining, and rich in content, while the labs were rigorous enough to further familiarize with the lecture and quizzes.

By Arthur R

Sep 7, 2020

This is a great course for building your base foundation in COBOL. The only way to go now is UP!

By Andrew P

Jun 18, 2020

ACCESSIBLE AND FUN INTRO TO COBOL, FIRST TIME WORKING ON A MAINFRAME

By Negovan V

Jun 9, 2020

It would be nice to cover Labs with videos

By M S

May 18, 2021

Good start, but seemed to jump around quite a bit and the labs were very basic.

By Roberto M

Oct 30, 2021

I​ Enjoy the course content, the way that has been delivered and of course Jeff. I found him on a Youtube video talking about Cobol and then found again in IBM Mainframe Friday Coding and I got intrigued once he said that there was training session going on Coursera and Immdiately enrolled and I love it!

By Sandra V P

Oct 22, 2020

Sandra Viviana Paiz Argentina:

Quiero expresar que al haber completado COBOL. Me resulto muy interesante y practico para aplicarlo en futuro en una empresa. Gracias Cousera y al profesor a cargo de dictar el cursado.

By Brittini

Jun 9, 2020

Another great course from IBM with Jeff Bisti as the instructor. He did a fantastic job explaining the COBOL concepts and the labs were very engaging as well as informative. I look forward to more mainframe courses!

By Salomon C E

Nov 25, 2021

Muy útil el curso para entender los fundamentos del lenguaje. Es una pena que no puedas concluir el curso sin pagar el certificado, cuando los mismo creadores diseñaron el curso de forma gratuita.

By Jaime C R

Sep 25, 2020

Very good course for starting with COBOL or remove the dust and remind just is my case. Videos long enough. Quizzes agree with content. Labs could be a little more demanding. Thanks a lot.

By Jessica C

Apr 14, 2021

I have been programming on COBOL language many years, 11 years :), but I don´t found many courses about that, for that I am currenly in this and other courses now :) Thank you for sharing.

By Kai L

Dec 31, 2021

I​ very much enjoyxed this course. I can only echo what I read from the beginning others comments as well. Wonderful presetnation, cool exercises - perfect to start the COBOL journey

By Ralph G

Jul 31, 2021

It was a good course and covered many fundamental concepts as well as giving hands on experience using Visual Studio and the mainframe.

By Gonzalo N

May 9, 2021

Me satisfizo la participación en el curso, considero que adquirí el conocimiento primordial para comprender el funcionamiento de COBOL.

By Harding L

Nov 3, 2021

The tutor / presenter made a dry and hard-to-convey topic much more fun to learn. Thanks for the refresher Coursera and IBM.

By Wagner T B

Jan 21, 2021

Já conhecia COBOL, fiz o curso para conhecer o VSCode, e valeu a pena por consegui usar o mesmo. Foi bastante didático.

By Jerome C

Jan 29, 2021

Very easy to follow.

Very informative.

Great tools.

Jeff Bisti is my personal favorite instructor in Coursera.

By João S S d L

Aug 27, 2021

The course is very good for remembering language concepts, its parts, commands, divisions, etc. Liked it.

By Serge S M

Nov 2, 2020

Very good - Excellent overview of COBOL - Good instructions to configure laptop and access mainframe.

By roberto g z

Sep 12, 2020

Excelente. Uma grande experiência em compilar e executar programas Cobol em uma interface simples.

By Rafael S

Nov 9, 2020

Excelente iniciación al lenguaje COBOL. Enseñanza practica y actualizada gracias al uso de VSCode

By YAP K F

Dec 4, 2021

Good starter to get beginners to master COBOL programming language using Vs code with Zowe

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder