JR
Sep 24, 2020
Very good course for starting with COBOL or remove the dust and remind just is my case. Videos long enough. Quizzes agree with content. Labs could be a little more demanding. Thanks a lot.
KL
Dec 30, 2021
I very much enjoyxed this course. I can only echo what I read from the beginning others comments as well. Wonderful presetnation, cool exercises - perfect to start the COBOL journey
By Dennis W K K•
Jun 11, 2020
The course gives a reasonably good introduction to the COBOL programming language. But it did not actually get learners to write a complete COBOL program. Would that be asking too much?
By Edward H•
Oct 14, 2020
It would be nice to have direct access to mainframe instead of going to a different site and have to follow all these other instructions.
By Detlev C M•
Jun 15, 2020
I would say that this course offers a very nice simple introduction to some basic COBOL. On the negative side, we are presented with basic code and asked to identify problems, without developing our own code, neither from scratch nor full snippets of code. Especially old programming languages have their quirks that would make more practice ideal. Still, overall I would consider this course nevertheless very enjoyable and useful for a simple introduction to the topic. (I'd prefer to give it 4.5 stars, but that is not an option.)
By Ethan P•
Aug 28, 2020
Thought that this was a great course, with well put together material. As someone who was 100% new to COBOL, this felt like it provided a good overview of both using Zowe with Visual Studio Code, and the COBOL language itself. Lectures were short, entertaining, and rich in content, while the labs were rigorous enough to further familiarize with the lecture and quizzes.
By Arthur R•
Sep 7, 2020
This is a great course for building your base foundation in COBOL. The only way to go now is UP!
By Andrew P•
Jun 18, 2020
ACCESSIBLE AND FUN INTRO TO COBOL, FIRST TIME WORKING ON A MAINFRAME
By Negovan V•
Jun 9, 2020
It would be nice to cover Labs with videos
By M S•
May 18, 2021
Good start, but seemed to jump around quite a bit and the labs were very basic.
By Roberto M•
Oct 30, 2021
I Enjoy the course content, the way that has been delivered and of course Jeff. I found him on a Youtube video talking about Cobol and then found again in IBM Mainframe Friday Coding and I got intrigued once he said that there was training session going on Coursera and Immdiately enrolled and I love it!
By Sandra V P•
Oct 22, 2020
Sandra Viviana Paiz Argentina:
Quiero expresar que al haber completado COBOL. Me resulto muy interesante y practico para aplicarlo en futuro en una empresa. Gracias Cousera y al profesor a cargo de dictar el cursado.
By Brittini•
Jun 9, 2020
Another great course from IBM with Jeff Bisti as the instructor. He did a fantastic job explaining the COBOL concepts and the labs were very engaging as well as informative. I look forward to more mainframe courses!
By Salomon C E•
Nov 25, 2021
Muy útil el curso para entender los fundamentos del lenguaje. Es una pena que no puedas concluir el curso sin pagar el certificado, cuando los mismo creadores diseñaron el curso de forma gratuita.
By Jaime C R•
Sep 25, 2020
Very good course for starting with COBOL or remove the dust and remind just is my case. Videos long enough. Quizzes agree with content. Labs could be a little more demanding. Thanks a lot.
By Jessica C•
Apr 14, 2021
I have been programming on COBOL language many years, 11 years :), but I don´t found many courses about that, for that I am currenly in this and other courses now :) Thank you for sharing.
By Kai L•
Dec 31, 2021
I very much enjoyxed this course. I can only echo what I read from the beginning others comments as well. Wonderful presetnation, cool exercises - perfect to start the COBOL journey
By Ralph G•
Jul 31, 2021
It was a good course and covered many fundamental concepts as well as giving hands on experience using Visual Studio and the mainframe.
By Gonzalo N•
May 9, 2021
Me satisfizo la participación en el curso, considero que adquirí el conocimiento primordial para comprender el funcionamiento de COBOL.
By Harding L•
Nov 3, 2021
The tutor / presenter made a dry and hard-to-convey topic much more fun to learn. Thanks for the refresher Coursera and IBM.
By Wagner T B•
Jan 21, 2021
Já conhecia COBOL, fiz o curso para conhecer o VSCode, e valeu a pena por consegui usar o mesmo. Foi bastante didático.
By Jerome C•
Jan 29, 2021
Very easy to follow.
Very informative.
Great tools.
Jeff Bisti is my personal favorite instructor in Coursera.
By João S S d L•
Aug 27, 2021
The course is very good for remembering language concepts, its parts, commands, divisions, etc. Liked it.
By Serge S M•
Nov 2, 2020
Very good - Excellent overview of COBOL - Good instructions to configure laptop and access mainframe.
By roberto g z•
Sep 12, 2020
Excelente. Uma grande experiência em compilar e executar programas Cobol em uma interface simples.
By Rafael S•
Nov 9, 2020
Excelente iniciación al lenguaje COBOL. Enseñanza practica y actualizada gracias al uso de VSCode
By YAP K F•
Dec 4, 2021
Good starter to get beginners to master COBOL programming language using Vs code with Zowe