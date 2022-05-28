Welcome to Fundamentals of Data Warehousing, the third course of the Key Technologies of Data Analytics specialization. By enrolling in this course, you are taking the next step in your career in data analytics. This course is the third of a series that aims to prepare you for a role working in data analytics. In this course, you will be introduced to many of the core concepts of data warehousing. You will learn about the primary components of data warehousing. We’ll go through the common data warehousing architectures. The hands-on material offers to add storage to your cloud environment and configure a database. This course covers a wide variety of topics that are critical for understanding data warehousing and are designed to give you an introduction and overview as you begin to build relevant knowledge and skills.
About this Course
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Concepts
In the first module of the course, we'll learn about the core concepts of data warehousing, including subject-oriented, integrated, time-variant, and nonvolatile. By the end of this module, you will know how to identify these data warehousing characteristics and their use cases. So let's get started!
Components
In the second module of this course, we'll learn about the primary components in data warehousing, including database structures, ETL and ELT, metadata, and tools.
Design and Architecture
In the third module of this course, we'll learn about the design and architecture used in data warehousing, including design approaches, single tier architectures, two tier architectures, and three tier architectures.
About the Key Technologies in Data Analytics Specialization
This specialization aims to prepare you for a role working in data analytics. The first course is Fundamentals of Data Analysis. You’ll be introduced to core concepts and you’ll learn about the tools and skills required to conduct data analysis.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.