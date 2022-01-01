- analysis
Key Technologies in Data Analytics Specialization
Understand the technologies behind data analysis. Master techniques and terminology used in Data Science
What you will learn
Explain the primary types of data analysis
Define the phases of the data analysis process
Identify tools and skills required to conduct data analysis
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This specialization aims to prepare you for a role working in data analytics. The first course is Fundamentals of Data Analysis. You’ll be introduced to core concepts and you’ll learn about the tools and skills required to conduct data analysis.
Learners will create a free AWS Cloud account, configure features, and load data into their new database.
No prior data analytics experience is necessary. Learners should understand computing and internet concepts.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Fundamentals of Data Analysis
This course is the first of a series that aims to prepare you for a role working in data analytics. In this course, you’ll be introduced to many of the primary types of data analytics and core concepts. You’ll learn about the tools and skills required to conduct data analysis. We’ll go through some of the foundational math and statistics used in data analysis and workflows for conducting efficient and effective data analytics. This course covers a wide variety of topics that are critical for working in data analytics and are designed to give you an introduction and overview as you begin to build relevant knowledge and skills.
Fundamentals of Cloud Computing
This course is the second of a series that aims to prepare you for a role working in data analytics. In this course, you will be introduced to many of the core concepts of cloud computing. You will learn about the primary deployment models. We’ll go through the common cloud computing service models. The hands on material offers the opportunity to review and configure a cloud account. This course covers a wide variety of topics that are critical for understanding cloud computing and are designed to give you an introduction and overview as you begin to build relevant knowledge and skills.
Fundamentals of Data Warehousing
Welcome to Fundamentals of Data Warehousing, the third course of the Key Technologies of Data Analytics specialization. By enrolling in this course, you are taking the next step in your career in data analytics. This course is the third of a series that aims to prepare you for a role working in data analytics. In this course, you will be introduced to many of the core concepts of data warehousing. You will learn about the primary components of data warehousing. We’ll go through the common data warehousing architectures. The hands-on material offers to add storage to your cloud environment and configure a database. This course covers a wide variety of topics that are critical for understanding data warehousing and are designed to give you an introduction and overview as you begin to build relevant knowledge and skills.
Fundamentals of Big Data
Welcome to Fundamentals of Big Data, the fourth course of the Key Technologies of Data Analytics specialization. By enrolling in this course, you are taking the next step in your career in data analytics. This course is the fourth of a series that aims to prepare you for a role working in data analytics. In this course, you will be introduced to many of the core concepts of big data. You will learn about the primary systems used in big data. We’ll go through phases of a common big data life cycle. This course covers a wide variety of topics that are critical for understanding big data and are designed to give you an introduction and overview as you begin to build relevant knowledge and skills.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
