This course is the second of a series that aims to prepare you for a role working in data analytics. In this course, you will be introduced to many of the core concepts of cloud computing. You will learn about the primary deployment models. We’ll go through the common cloud computing service models. The hands on material offers the opportunity to review and configure a cloud account. This course covers a wide variety of topics that are critical for understanding cloud computing and are designed to give you an introduction and overview as you begin to build relevant knowledge and skills.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Core Concepts
In this module, you’ll define the core concepts associated with cloud computing, including shared infrastructure, on-demand access, scalable services, consumption based pricing, and anywhere/device access.
Deployment Models
In this module, you’ll describe the primary cloud computing deployment models, including public, private, hybrid, and community.
Service Models
In the third week of this course, we'll learn about the common service models used in cloud computing, including SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS.
About the Key Technologies in Data Analytics Specialization
This specialization aims to prepare you for a role working in data analytics. The first course is Fundamentals of Data Analysis. You’ll be introduced to core concepts and you’ll learn about the tools and skills required to conduct data analysis.
